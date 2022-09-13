"Yay Sheryl!!": Sheryl Ralph's empowering Emmys 2022 acceptance speech moves audience to tears

Abbott Elementary actress Sheryl Lee Ralph won in the category of Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series at the Emmys 2022. The actress, who plays the role of veteran teacher Barbara Howard, impressed everyone with her special rendition of Dianne Reeves' 1994 Endangered Species as she sang,

"I am an endangered species, but I sing no victim song. I am a woman, I am an artist, and I know where my voice belongs."

philip lewis @Phil_Lewis_ Sheryl Lee Ralph blew the roof off the #emmys with this speech! Sheryl Lee Ralph blew the roof off the #emmys with this speech! https://t.co/MFJzIqxBWC

The Emmys 2022 audience was stunned and awarded her a standing ovation. Her acceptance speech gave a touching ode to her production team, supporters, and her co-stars. Motivating others with her win, Ralph said,

"To anyone who has ever, ever had a dream and thought your dream wasn’t, wouldn’t, couldn’t come true, I am here to tell you that this is what believing looks like, this is what striving looks like and don’t you ever, ever give up on you."

She thanked her husband, children, and friends for their support. This was Sheryl's first Emmy win and nomination, and she was obviously flooded with emotions.

Cheering for her, an audience member shouted,

"We Love You!"

So far, 35 black women have taken home an Emmy award in the comedy category, but Sheryl is the second woman to win the award for the role of Best Supporting Actress. Jackee Harry became the first woman to win the same award in 1987 for her work in 227.

Sheryl told the Sydney Morning Herald that she had been singing the song for years and said,

"I am an artist and I know where my voice belongs. And there are so many young actors, artists, who think they know what they're going to do ... find your voice and put it where it belongs."

She said it was an ode to "that little five-year-old girl who watched TV on a Sunday night when Tinkerbell came up around the steeple and put stars everywhere."

She also stated that she now has a golden ticket to Hollywood and has accomplished her goal of being recognized. Fans were also impressed by her acceptance speech and praised her on Twitter.

Fans react to Sheryl Lee Ralph's empowering speech at Emmys 2022

Fans took to Twitter to say how empowering Sheryl's speech was and how proud they were for a black woman to win this prestigious award of Emmys 2022.

Gary Armstrong @vanityman



Not just to host, but to give them the entire 3hrs--just doing WHATEVER they want to do.



Maybe sitting in restaurant laughing, drinking fine wine and occasionally reading the names of the winners. Next year, please give the #EMMYS to Sheryl Lee Ralph and Jennifer Coolidge.Not just to host, but to give them the entire 3hrs--just doing WHATEVER they want to do.Maybe sitting in restaurant laughing, drinking fine wine and occasionally reading the names of the winners. Next year, please give the #EMMYS to Sheryl Lee Ralph and Jennifer Coolidge.Not just to host, but to give them the entire 3hrs--just doing WHATEVER they want to do.Maybe sitting in restaurant laughing, drinking fine wine and occasionally reading the names of the winners.

Giselle Phelps @GisellePhelps 🏾 🏾 🏾 #Emmys Sheryl, Lizzo & Quinta are giving me all the Black Girl Magic inspiration to keep going!! Yasssssss Queens!!! Sheryl, Lizzo & Quinta are giving me all the Black Girl Magic inspiration to keep going!! Yasssssss Queens!!! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 #Emmys

radhika menon @menonrad I’m watching the #Emmys on a delay and I literally had to pause the recording and collect myself after Sheryl Lee Ralph’s speech. Holy shit what a queen I’m watching the #Emmys on a delay and I literally had to pause the recording and collect myself after Sheryl Lee Ralph’s speech. Holy shit what a queen

Meredith Lee @meralee727 Yay for Sheryl Lee Ralph! Another difficult category because all the women in the best supporting actress in a comedy category are just so great but she is so good and Abbott Elementary is hilarious. Is it a realistic portrayal of teachers? No. Do I care? No. #Emmys #Emmys 2022 Yay for Sheryl Lee Ralph! Another difficult category because all the women in the best supporting actress in a comedy category are just so great but she is so good and Abbott Elementary is hilarious. Is it a realistic portrayal of teachers? No. Do I care? No. #Emmys #Emmys2022

Carla Renata @TheCurvyCritic #emmys #sherylleeralph Couldn’t me more thrilled for Sheryl Lee Ralph who sang her face off in her acceptance speech while her kids Ivy, Etienne and I balled our eyes out #Emmys2022 Couldn’t me more thrilled for Sheryl Lee Ralph who sang her face off in her acceptance speech while her kids Ivy, Etienne and I balled our eyes out #Emmys2022 #emmys #sherylleeralph https://t.co/TWIDXeJJID

Emmys 2022 aired tonight on NBC at 8 pm ET. Fans can watch the same on Peacock TV or the NBC website.

