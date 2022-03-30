Abbott Elementary review: How to kill an internet trend?

Abbott Elementary just aired the 11th episode of its first season, and few comedy shows have had wittier episodes in recent times. Working on multiple levels, this episode of the mockumentary-style sitcom is an absolute winner, from plot to purpose. It dealt with the complexities of a generation inspired by internet trends.

Premiering on March 29, 2022, this episode had a lot to offer in terms of plot as well as social commentary. Being a workplace comedy, it always focuses on obstacles the teachers face in their quest to impart good education, and though the show has primarily focused on the socio-political side, this time it focuses more on students.

Read on for a detailed review of the latest episode of Abbott Elementary, titled Desking.

Abbott Elementary episode 11 review: What makes a trend 'cool'?

This episode of the sitcom sits on the fine line between satirical workplace depiction and a critique of internet-inspired mass bias. The central crisis of the episode is that the students of the Philadelphia public school are participating in something called "Desking," an online trend of jumping from desk to desk.

In its satirical representation, the show does excellent work to show how internet trends have a way of insisting on rebellions, as more the teachers try to stop it, the more viral it gets. In between the episode's central crisis, several plotlines are interwoven skillfully, like the introduction to Jacob's (played by Chris Perfetti) boyfriend Zach, who plays a sneakers expert.

Bev @bevsaywhaaa I love that every character on this show has some depth to them…it’s so refreshing. #AbbottElementary I love that every character on this show has some depth to them…it’s so refreshing. #AbbottElementary

This episode also focuses on the aftermath of Gregory's (played by Tyler James Williams) discovery of the truth of the principal position, which he wanted so badly. Despite his disappointment, he makes some sense of the scenario with good advice from Mr. Johson (William Stanford Davis).

In an almost detective novel way, this episode deals with the problem of "desking." With the teachers scrambling for solutions and the school board not doing anything productive in the direction of stopping it.

Janine (Quinta Brunson) couldn't figure out what made the trend cool, but she figures out what makes a trend uncool. Janine's theory actually applying in real life is a great victory and makes the episode an all-around great story. The episode ends on a great note and is one of those episodes that can be re-watched over and over.

The script and execution are exceptionally funny in this episode of Abbott Elementary and deviating from its normal course, this is one of the best episodes in recent times.

When is the next episode of Abbott Elementary airing?

The next episode of Abbott Elementary will air on April 5, 2022, on the ABC channel. It airs every Tuesday at 9.00 PM ET. Stay tuned for more updates.

