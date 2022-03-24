Abbott Elementary episode 10 review: Fun and engaging return to TV screens

Abbott Elementary returned to TV screens after a break of three weeks. It aired its latest episode, titled Open House, on March 22, 2022. The unexpectedly full episode had a lot to offer in terms of plot and character development, as a lot was discovered in an emotionally rich yet hilarious episode of the sitcom.

One of the most interesting things in this episode was Ava Coleman's, played by Janelle James, story and how she ended up being the principal. It also shed light on Janine Teagues', played by Quinta Brunson, character and delved into why she has the compulsive need to help people.

Read on for a detailed review of the latest episode of Abbott Elementary.

Abbott Elementary review: Open House of secrets

The mockumentary sitcom that follows a group of public school teachers has gained a cult following with only a few episodes due to its accurate representation of the state-funded schooling system and great humor. With its tenth episode, the show tries to give a deeper insight into the characters.

The episode was based around an open house that the parents were supposed to visit, but the annual turnout was so low in the previous years that the teachers never took them seriously. Janine made a big deal out of it, especially for one particular student who was struggling in class.

Lawrence J. @lwrncjones Awwwww Barbara embracing Janine as her work daughter makes my heart smile 🥰 #AbbottElementary Awwwww Barbara embracing Janine as her work daughter makes my heart smile 🥰 #AbbottElementary

While the entire episode was well-paced and narrated, Ava's was exceptionally well depicted. It was funny, which was one of the main aims of the show, but it was also very intriguing in terms of the storyline.

The episode picked up a good pace within the first five minutes and held on to it for the rest of the episode, making it a fascinating watch. Another great thing about this episode was the ending. Almost like a cliffhanger, the ending will make fans wait eagerly for the next episode of the show.

What can you expect from the next episode of Abbott Elementary?

With Ava's secret out, and her inability to use blackmail anymore to get what she wants, she will have to become more serious and take responsibility for her actions in school. She may also be under threat of losing her job. In that case, you may see the group of teachers come to her aid.

The show will be back with a new episode on March 29, 2022. Stay tuned for more updates.

