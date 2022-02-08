Abbott Elementary episode 7 preview: A new member in the team?

Abbott Elementary has slowly started gathering a fan following due to its realistic and politically correct depiction of the public schooling system. It does all that with a touch of humor and a lot of awkwardness. This makes the sitcom one of the best ones in recent times.

The mockumentary aired its sixth episode to a great reception last week and will continue with the next episode on February 8, 2022. The latest episode is titled "Art Teacher" and will probably introduce a new character to the lineup of dedicated teachers.

Though this mysterious new character is referred to as Janine's (played by Quinta Brunson) best friend from college, we are yet to see if she has a positive impact. Read on to find out more about the upcoming episode of Abbott Elementary.

What to expect from the upcoming episode of Abbott Elementary?

Though there are no promos or sneak peeks for the upcoming episode, the synopsis released by ABC teases a new member of the team. As the group of teachers is becoming more and more cohesive over the past few episodes, this might be the ideal time to introduce a new member.

The official synopsis released by ABC reads:

"Janine is thrilled when her best friend from college is hired as the art teacher; Jacob and Barbara decide to start a school garden."

The new member is supposed to teach art. She is also the best friend of Janine from college. This is sure to add some exciting dynamics. The premise also mentions that Janine is thrilled, and you know how thrilled Janine looks and acts. It is sure to be a fascinating episode, filled with fun moments.

Additionally, Jacob Hill (Chris Perfetti) and Barbara Howard (Sheryl Lee Ralph) will work on starting a school garden. As you have already seen from the previous episodes, creating anything new in Abbott Elementary is not easy. This episode will probably see the same struggle.

The latest episode is directed by Jennifer Cellota and written by Kate Peterman.

When did Abbott Elementary release?

The latest episode, "Art Teacher", was released on February 8, 2022. This will air on the ABC channel at 9 PM ET. Some regions can also stream it on Hulu and Disney+ Hotstar.

