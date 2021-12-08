'Abbott Elementary' episode 1 recap: How does the new show fare up? 

Abbott Elementary's first episode was good enough to let us know that there is plenty in the store of this sitcom. It has stuck to the familiar mockumentary style and somehow still manages to create ground space unique to the show. The introductory episode has a lot to offer and should hook viewers from the very start.

The first episode introduces us to the teachers - Janine Teagues (Quinta Brunson), Barbara Howard (Sheryl Lee Ralph), Jacob Hill (Chris Perfetti), Melissa Schemmenti (Lisa Ann Walter) and newly joined Gregory Eddie (Tyler James WIlliams).

Abbott Elementary has received a great response from the audience, with many calling it "hilarious" and "a school version of 'The Office.'

Abbott Elementary recap: How are things in Philadelphia public schools?

Abbott Elementary @AbbottElemABC That first day feeling! 👋 RT if you’re watching the special premiere of #AbbottElementary NOW! That first day feeling! 👋 RT if you’re watching the special premiere of #AbbottElementary NOW! https://t.co/3EWXlWnaE8

The show delves into the problems of a government-funded school from the very start, overlapping with the introduction of the characters. Janine is portrayed as an extremely passionate teacher who has been at the school for a year. She comments on how the school is deprived of funds while a new stadium work is in progress in the same locality.

Viewers are also introduced to other teachers, one of whom is Jacob, who says Janine and him are two of the three teachers who survived the previous year with everyone else leaving.

Barbara is a devoted teacher and a woman of religion. Melissa is portrayed as being very unique and strictly adhering to her own set of rules and regulations. She is also kind of shady, as we find out later in the episode.

There is also the introduction of Gregory, who is a temp for now, but it looks like he will have an important role in the development of the series.

The first 'struggle' is introduced soon enough in Abbott Elementary when Janine asks for funds to buy rugs for the students. Enter Ava (Janelle James), the head of the school. She apparently addressed the committee with a passionate appeal and managed to get $3000 in funding.

Any guesses as to what she did with the funds?

She got a huge sign of herself to hang outside the school (very reminiscent of Steve Carrell's Michael Scott). When Janine emails the supervisor about it, other teachers remind her that the emails bounce back to the ones in charge of the school, which is Ava.

Upon being called out behind her back, Ava takes it personally and hosts a meeting during lunch where she insults Janine and tries to get others to do the same. The scene is oddly comic and sure to get a lot of laughs.

The other teachers, however, take Janine's side here as she confronts the Principal about the sign. As the teachers walk back thinking how hopeless it is, the other teachers try to donate money to get Janine the rugs she wanted for her students. But Melissa comes up with a better plan.

A call later, Melissa's friend, who "doesn't have a name," comes in a truck and gives them some rugs stolen from from the stadium's construction site.

The episode of Abbott Elementary ends with Janine explaining how sometimes they have to walk the wrong path due to a lack of choice.

How does the show look on screen?

The first episode is very promising in terms of character building, setting introduction and the treatment of the show. Abbott Elementary is funny in a subtle and awkward way. And from the looks of it, fans are, so far, liking the series' "odd" characters.

Von @VNZWRLD_ Bruh the accuracy of a black elementary school 😂😂😂 #AbbottElementary Bruh the accuracy of a black elementary school 😂😂😂 #AbbottElementary

manifesting bts 2022 ⁷ @alocasiava i grew up in schools, I think about half the women in my family are educators and I cannot stress enough how PAINFULLY ACCURATE the description of the principal is😭😭 #AbbottElementary i grew up in schools, I think about half the women in my family are educators and I cannot stress enough how PAINFULLY ACCURATE the description of the principal is😭😭#AbbottElementary

Rachael @rkollar10 #AbbottElementary fully describes teaching right now and I love it 😂😂 #AbbottElementary fully describes teaching right now and I love it 😂😂

Yesenia with a Y✌🏽 @NiaLove84 #AbbottElementary was super cute and funny! Looking forward to seeing more when it comes back in January #AbbottElementary was super cute and funny! Looking forward to seeing more when it comes back in January

If developed properly in the future, it is evident that Abbott Elementary will really go up to be one of the contemporary comic greats.

'Abbott Elementary' Episode 2: When is it coming?

Sadly, Abbott Elementary will not have a new episode next week. The show will resume with new episodes after the Christmas break. The next episode is set to release on the 4th of January, 2022 and is sure to bring out a lot of laughs.

Stay tuned for more updates on this new ABC comedy.

