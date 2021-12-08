Netflix 2022 releases: 3 movies releasing in January

With movie theaters shutting down during the pandemic, Netflix has been a savior for all the cinemaholics out there. The streaming platform has blessed viewers with some incredible gems this year which will not be forgotten any time soon. Ranging from action blockbusters to period pieces, Netflix had something in store for fans of all genres.

Netflix releases to look out for in January 2022

1) Munich: The Edge of War

Set in the fall of 1938, when Hitler was preparing to invade Czechoslovakia, the government of Neville Chamberlain desperately tried to seek a peaceful solution. To this end, he sent a British civil servant and a German diplomat who traveled to Munich to discuss peace. Starring Jeremy Irons and George McKay, the historical drama thriller is scheduled to drop on Netflix on 21 January 2022.

2) Photocopier

Netflix will premiere the widely anticipated Indonesian film Photocopier on January 13, 2022. The story follows Sur, whose life falls apart when a drunken selfie gets circulated online, which leads to her losing her scholarship. With the help of her childhood friend Amin, the photocopier who lives and works on campus, Sur is determined to uncover the truth by hacking into the students’ phones.

Directed by the acclaimed Wregas Bhanuteja, Photocopier made it big at this year’s Indonesian Film Festival. The mystery drama recieved 17 nominations, including Best Film, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Actor and Best Actress. The film was also screened at this year’s Busan International Film Festival. Photocopier is scheduled for a Netflix release on 13 January 2022.

3) The Beast (El Páramo)

The Beast is an upcoming Spanish horror film directed by David Casademunt. The movie tells the story of a family who lives isolated from the rest of society in a shack in the middle of nowhere. Their peaceful life is disrupted by the looming presence of a terrifying creature that seems to draw nearer everyday. The Beast will release on Netflix on 26 January 2022.

