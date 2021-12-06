Top 10 action movies of 2021

Action movies are a Hollywood staple. They offer viewers excitement, thrill, and an escape from the mundane. These movies have huge budgets and rake in hundreds of millions of dollars as they go on to be box-office hits. This is why studios are picky about when to release them.

From superhero movies to spy sagas, 2021 has brought to us an array of action films that were entertaining as well as rich in the plot.

Action movies of 2021

This year has given us some highly-rated action films. A lot of the titles are ones we've been dying to see for a long time. Starring big celebrities from Hollywood, 2021 action movies have delivered fabulously on the action front, as well as in terms of the glitz and glamor we very often anticipate from a big-budget action film.

Here is a list of our top 10 action films from 2021, ranked.

10) Red Notice

Red Notice follows the mission of a top FBI profiler to capture the world's most 'wanted' art-thief, The Bishop. Starring the trinity of Hollywood action, Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson, and Ryan Reynolds, Red Notice was one of the biggest budget films of 2021. The movie deserves a place on this list solely for its three stars and the action sequences they pulled.

9) Those Who Wish Me Dead

This action thriller is a must-watch because it marks the return of Angelina Jolie to the big screen. The plot follows a teenage murder witness who finds himself being pursued by twin assassins in the Montana wilderness amidst a raging forest fire, with a survival expert tasked with protecting him.

8) Army of the Dead

Coming from the acclaimed Zack Snyder, Zombie fans will love this Ocean's Eleven-style heist in a dystopian Las Vegas. The movie is filled with intelligent, fast-moving zombies called alphas as well as some big guns and high-scale action to combat those. Army of the Dead definitely deserves a place on the top 10 list.

7) The Suicide Squad

The world's most dangerous supervillains, Bloodsport, Peacemaker, King Shark, Harley Quinn and others, are sent to the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. Armed with high-tech weapons, they trek through the dangerous jungle on a search-and-destroy mission they have been assigned to pull off.

6) The King's Man

Scheduled to be released on December 22, The King's Man is a prequel to the popular Kingsman franchise. The action-adventure follows one man's race against time to stop history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds from plotting a war that could wipe out millions.

The King's Man is one of the most anticipated action movies of this year with high expectations from viewers.

5) Black Widow

Fans have been asking for a Black Widow movie for some time now, and 2021 delivered that. The character has always been a fan favorite in the MCU and it was a pleasure to see Scarlett Johansson lead her own Marvel movie. Featuring a number of strong female leads, Black Widow is one of the top ranked action films of 2021.

4) Dune

Unarguably the most highly anticipated film of the year, Dune is an epic sci-fi film starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya. It is an adaptation of Frank Herbert's science fiction novel about the son of a noble family entrusted with the protection of the most valuable asset and most vital element in the galaxy. With an IMDb rating of 8.2, this action-packed adventure film deserves a mention in the top 10 action films list.

3) Spider-Man: No Way Home

Yet to be released, the latest Tom Holland Spider-Man flick is sure to be epic, going by the trailers. Spider-Man is expected to confront a number of past villains in this new Spider-Man flick.

2) Matrix 4

The Keanu Reeves action sci-fi franchise is back with another film and it will be epic gain. The first Matrix movie redefined what we thought about special effects, and that was 22 years ago. Scheduled to be released on December 22, Matrix fans can expect some big level ups in this new movie. This epic franchise deserves a special place on the top 10 action films list.

1) No Time to Die

Few can top the list of top 10 action films if there is a Bond release that year. No Time to Die, released in September this year, is the last Bond film starring Daniel Craig as the iconic 007. If you are an action movie buff, you cannot miss No Time To Die.

What are your top 10 action films from this year? Let us know in the comments below.

