Abbott Elementary episode 9: Release date, synopsis, and more

Abbott Elementary is ready to air another new episode this week. The show has established itself as a sitcom gem over the past couple of months. With eight episodes so far, the show has made some smart social commentary while sticking to an extremely funny plotline.

One of the best things over the past few weeks was the character building. Presently, all the characters have depth, which makes the show a lot more exciting, even in its day-to-day depiction of a school. This week's episode is titled "Step Class" and looks to feature Ava Coleman (Jannelle James) at her usual best.

Read on for more details on the upcoming episode of Abbott Elementary.

Check out the synopsis for Abbott Elementary episode 2

The past two weeks have been very interesting for our favorite teacher, Janine Teagues (Quinta Brunson). The elementary teacher, who has faced a challenge at every step of her journey, is ready to explore another great challenge: Coordinating with the great Ava Coleman.

You can expect this episode to be funnier than the usual episodes since it looks to feature Ava at the forefront. The colorful principal of the elementary school is one of the funniest characters in the show and has impressed the audience in all of her appearances so far.

The official synopsis released by ABC reads:

"Ava asks Janine to help her teach the after-school step class, but they don't agree on how to run the program; Gregory must reveal a secret when Barbara, Melissa and Jacob plan a pizza eat-off."

Ava Coleman and Janine Teagues collaborating for an after-school class will be a sight to behold as two of the funniest people on the show will try to work together. Additionally, a second plotline will deal with a secret Gregory Eddie (Tyler James Williams) holds.

This episode is written by Joya McCrory and directed by Shahrzad Davani.

When is Abbott Elementary episode 9 releasing?

The ninth episode of the show's first season will be released on February 22, 2022. It will air at 9.00 pm ET on the ABC channel. It will also be available for streaming on the Hulu application and website. Stay tuned for more updates on the show.

