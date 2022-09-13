"What a joke": Fans disappointed at Ted Lasso winning Best Comedy over Abbott Elementary at the 2022 Emmy Awards

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards premiered on September 12, 2022 at 8 pm ET on NBC. The evening turned the spotlight on Ted Lasso, the Apple TV+ comedy series which bagged four wins and took home the award for Outstanding Comedy Series for the second year in a row.

However, netizens were left disappointed with the result as they felt that the ABC comedy series Abbott Elementary was more deserving of the award. Many took to social media to express their frustration. One tweeted:

Fans react to Ted Lasso's win over Abbott Elementary at the 2022 Emmy Awards

Viewers were unhappy about Ted Lasso winning the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series. They felt that Abbott Elementary was a more deserving winner and was robbed of the award and recognition. Many netizens took to Twitter to express their feelings.

Check out what they said:

Snoop Joshy Josh @JoshMarino420 I would've been happy if Abbott Elementary, Barry, Curb, Only Murders, or What We Do In The Shadows won Best Comedy. #Emmys2022 I would've been happy if Abbott Elementary, Barry, Curb, Only Murders, or What We Do In The Shadows won Best Comedy. #Emmys2022

Stephanie Linnell @srl82 ). I really love Ted Lasso, but couldn't they have spread the love a bit for Best Comedy (preferably to Barry or Abbott Elementary). #Emmys2022 I really love Ted Lasso, but couldn't they have spread the love a bit for Best Comedy (preferably to Barry or Abbott Elementary ♥️♥️♥️). #Emmys2022

Nathan O'Dell @RxODell I love Ted Lasso, but thought Abbott Elementary deserved it #Emmys2022 I love Ted Lasso, but thought Abbott Elementary deserved it #Emmys2022

A look at the Emmy Awards bagged by Ted Lasso and Abbott Elementary

Apple TV+ comedy Ted Lasso entered the Emmys with 20 strong nominations, making it one of the most legendary comedy shows of the Hollywood television industry.

Brett Goldstein won in the category of Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, while Jason Sudeikis won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. Ted Lasso also took home awards in the categories of Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Comedy Series.

Abbott Elementary was not too far behind in the running and had some significany victories of its own.

Creator Quinta Brunson won in the category for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series.

Sheryl Lee Ralph won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, making history by becoming the second black woman ever to win in that category, following Jackée Harry's 1987 win for 227.

philip lewis @Phil_Lewis_ Sheryl Lee Ralph blew the roof off the #emmys with this speech! Sheryl Lee Ralph blew the roof off the #emmys with this speech! https://t.co/MFJzIqxBWC

Sheryl Lee Ralph began her acceptance speech by singing a verse from Dianne Reeves’ Endangered Species, as the audience gave her a standing ovation.

She then said:

“To anyone who has ever, ever had a dream and thought your dream wasn’t, wouldn’t, couldn’t come true, I am here to tell you that this is what believing looks like — this is what striving looks like."

Jackée Harry also congratulated Sheryl in a Twitter post that said:

“Winning my Emmy was a career highlight, but it was also a lonely experience. For 35 years I’ve been the only black woman to win Outstanding Supporting Actresses in a Comedy Series. But that all changes tonight… and it’s come full circle! #Emmys.”

HBO drama Succession entered the night with 25 nominations and bagged three awards, including Outstanding Drama Series. Meanwhile, The White Lotus took home five wins, including Mike White's two awards for writing and directing the same.

The Emmys returned for an in-person ceremony this year after a three-year break. The star-studded evening took place at L.A.'s Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022, and was graced by a number of celebrities.

