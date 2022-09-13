Create

"This is not a drill": Fans react as Mike White gives a shoutout to Survivor and bags his second Emmy for The White Lotus

Mike White references Survivor while accepting his Emmy Award (Image via Getty Images/CBS)
On Monday, September 12, 2022, Mike White won two Emmys for his contribution to The White Lotus. He won in the categories of Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie and Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

While accepting his second award, Mike White reminisced his time on the legendary reality competition, Survivor. The artist debuted on Season 37 of the franchise called Survivor: David vs. Goliath and was crowned the runner-up. Giving a shoutout to his experience on the show, he said:

“On Survivor, the way to stay in the game, is you lower your threat level, and now I feel like I've raised my threat level… Don't come for me, don't vote me off the island, please!"

Survivor fans assembled on social media to cheer for Mike White on his two Emmy Awards. One tweeted:

SURVIVOR SPEECH BY MIKE WHITE 🚨 THIS IS NOT A DRILL ❤️ #Emmys2022

Fans react to Mike White reminiscing about Survivor at the 2022 Emmy Awards

The tribe has spoken and the #Emmy goes to… MIKE WHITE! 🔥Embracing the #Survivor mentality through and through! Congratulations major threat Mike. 😉 https://t.co/jvFLnELvHx

Mike White bagged two Emmy Awards for the American comedy-drama anthology television series The White Lotus. As part of his acceptance speech, the artist spoke about his experience on Survivor and confessed to raising his "threat level," which is a reference to the competition series. He was the oldest contestant on his season of Survivor.

Not only did Mike debut on Survivor, but he also competed with his father, Mel, on two seasons of another CBS primetime reality television series, The Amazing Race. The duo placed 6th and 10th place, respectively.

Fans were thrilled to see the former Survivor contestant give the reality show series a shoutout.

SURVIVOR SHOUTOUT ON THE EMMYS VIA MIKE WHITE #Emmys2022
Mike White - 2 Emmys and a Survivor shoutout?? YES!!!! #Emmys2022 #survivor #teamlydia
I FORGOT MIKE WHITE WAS ON SURVIVOR. For years I’ve been like why do I feel like I know Mike White so well and it’s that. #Survivor #Emmys2022
mike white just name dropped his time on survivor (plz, who could forgot) and asked us not to vote him off the island 😍 #Emmys2022 #survivor https://t.co/fIjjvM31SP
Mike White with the Survivor jokes 😂 #Emmys2022
I still maintain Mike White should have won Survivor: David vs Goliath #Emmys2022
dOUBLE WINNER KING THINGS OMYGHAD AND HE MENTIONS SURVIVOR AND NOT VOTING HIM OUT SUCH A KING MIKE WHITE YES YES #Emmys2022 twitter.com/RomanArt031/st…
Mike White, Survivor legend, let’s go! What a guy #Emmys2022 #Survivor
MIKE WHITE SURVIVOR WE LOVE U #Emmys2022
AND HE REFERENCED HIS TIME ON SURVIVOR I LOVE HIM 😭😭😭 #Emmys2022
IM SCREAMING HE MENTIONED SURVIVOR!!!!! No Mike White is a legend he so deserves this his writing was some of the funniest I’ve ever heard on a show #Emmys2022
I'll never get over that Mike White has been on Survivor and Amazing Race. He's literally living my dreams. #Emmys2022
Mike White bringing up his season of @survivorcbs at the #Emmys2022 takes the cake 👏🏻

A quick look back at Mike White's performance on Survivor

White was 47 when he debuted on Season 37 of the franchise, Survivor: David vs. Goliath. As per his CBS bio, he described himself as "curious/funny, dynamic, and imaginative," with hobbies including travel, wine tasting, and water sports. Describing his reason for being in the reality competition, he said:

"My primary motivation is playing the game. I've always, always wanted to play and see how I would do. Secondary is the absurd challenge of it all."
Let’s hear it for Mike White who takes home the #Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for The White Lotus (@HBO/@HBOMax)! 👏 #Emmys #Emmys2022 https://t.co/K8hqeJjDss

The former contestant also revealed that he has sufficient experience. He said:

"I have the desire. I know the game. I am a student of human psychology, like what people say and how they behave."

Although he didn't win the competition, he was crowned the runner-up in his season. While he initially appeared as a non-threatening member, he played a more aggressive game by the end of the competition, orchestrating a series of blindsides against numerous threats and evicting them one by one.

Many talented artists have bagged Emmys, making the 2022 Emmy Awards even more special. These include Zendaya, Lizzo (Watch Out for the Big Grrrls), Michael Keaton, Jason Sudeikis, Lee Jung Jae, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Brett Goldstein, and many others. The show has also seen several emotional moments.

Keep watching this space for more details on the 2022 Emmy Awards.

