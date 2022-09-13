"This is not a drill": Fans react as Mike White gives a shoutout to Survivor and bags his second Emmy for The White Lotus

On Monday, September 12, 2022, Mike White won two Emmys for his contribution to The White Lotus. He won in the categories of Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie and Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

While accepting his second award, Mike White reminisced his time on the legendary reality competition, Survivor. The artist debuted on Season 37 of the franchise called Survivor: David vs. Goliath and was crowned the runner-up. Giving a shoutout to his experience on the show, he said:

“On Survivor, the way to stay in the game, is you lower your threat level, and now I feel like I've raised my threat level… Don't come for me, don't vote me off the island, please!"

Survivor fans assembled on social media to cheer for Mike White on his two Emmy Awards. One tweeted:

Weston Bonczek 🌹 @WestonABonczek THIS IS NOT A DRILL #Emmys2022 SURVIVOR SPEECH BY MIKE WHITETHIS IS NOT A DRILL SURVIVOR SPEECH BY MIKE WHITE 🚨 THIS IS NOT A DRILL ❤️ #Emmys2022

CBS @CBS



Embracing the The tribe has spoken and the #Emmy goes to… MIKE WHITE!Embracing the #Survivor mentality through and through! Congratulations major threat Mike. The tribe has spoken and the #Emmy goes to… MIKE WHITE! 🔥Embracing the #Survivor mentality through and through! Congratulations major threat Mike. 😉 https://t.co/jvFLnELvHx

Mike White bagged two Emmy Awards for the American comedy-drama anthology television series The White Lotus. As part of his acceptance speech, the artist spoke about his experience on Survivor and confessed to raising his "threat level," which is a reference to the competition series. He was the oldest contestant on his season of Survivor.

Not only did Mike debut on Survivor, but he also competed with his father, Mel, on two seasons of another CBS primetime reality television series, The Amazing Race. The duo placed 6th and 10th place, respectively.

Fans were thrilled to see the former Survivor contestant give the reality show series a shoutout.

Mena @DeepDiveDone #Emmys2022 I FORGOT MIKE WHITE WAS ON SURVIVOR. For years I’ve been like why do I feel like I know Mike White so well and it’s that. #Survivor I FORGOT MIKE WHITE WAS ON SURVIVOR. For years I’ve been like why do I feel like I know Mike White so well and it’s that. #Survivor #Emmys2022

Rachel Shippee @rachelshippee #Emmys2022 #survivor mike white just name dropped his time on survivor (plz, who could forgot) and asked us not to vote him off the island mike white just name dropped his time on survivor (plz, who could forgot) and asked us not to vote him off the island 😍 #Emmys2022 #survivor https://t.co/fIjjvM31SP

Branden 🎃 @BrandenTweetsBB #Emmys2022 Mike White with the Survivor jokes Mike White with the Survivor jokes 😂 #Emmys2022

Joseph Braverman @JBraverman1 I still maintain Mike White should have won Survivor: David vs Goliath #Emmys2022 I still maintain Mike White should have won Survivor: David vs Goliath #Emmys2022

pete @SweetPete423 #Emmys2022 AND HE REFERENCED HIS TIME ON SURVIVOR I LOVE HIM AND HE REFERENCED HIS TIME ON SURVIVOR I LOVE HIM 😭😭😭 #Emmys2022

tom @thom_ahs IM SCREAMING HE MENTIONED SURVIVOR!!!!! No Mike White is a legend he so deserves this his writing was some of the funniest I’ve ever heard on a show #Emmys2022 IM SCREAMING HE MENTIONED SURVIVOR!!!!! No Mike White is a legend he so deserves this his writing was some of the funniest I’ve ever heard on a show #Emmys2022

Alex @thedealwithalex I'll never get over that Mike White has been on Survivor and Amazing Race. He's literally living my dreams. #Emmys2022 I'll never get over that Mike White has been on Survivor and Amazing Race. He's literally living my dreams. #Emmys2022

A quick look back at Mike White's performance on Survivor

White was 47 when he debuted on Season 37 of the franchise, Survivor: David vs. Goliath. As per his CBS bio, he described himself as "curious/funny, dynamic, and imaginative," with hobbies including travel, wine tasting, and water sports. Describing his reason for being in the reality competition, he said:

"My primary motivation is playing the game. I've always, always wanted to play and see how I would do. Secondary is the absurd challenge of it all."

The former contestant also revealed that he has sufficient experience. He said:

"I have the desire. I know the game. I am a student of human psychology, like what people say and how they behave."

Although he didn't win the competition, he was crowned the runner-up in his season. While he initially appeared as a non-threatening member, he played a more aggressive game by the end of the competition, orchestrating a series of blindsides against numerous threats and evicting them one by one.

Many talented artists have bagged Emmys, making the 2022 Emmy Awards even more special. These include Zendaya, Lizzo (Watch Out for the Big Grrrls), Michael Keaton, Jason Sudeikis, Lee Jung Jae, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Brett Goldstein, and many others. The show has also seen several emotional moments.

