What time will the Emmy Awards 2022 start? Live streaming details and more details explored

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards is all set to begin at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT this Monday, September 12, 2022, exclusively on the popular network NBC. Brace yourself because it’s the biggest night for television 2022, celebrating exceptional, documentary, reality, comedy, variety, animation, limited and drama series, and it is almost here.

Although the highly prestigious award ceremony of the 2022 Emmys will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles with a live audience, it will be streamed live for audiences all around the world. The beloved comedian Kenan Thompson is all set to host the awards function.

Several fan-favorite shows have received multiple Emmy nominations this year, including Euphoria, Succession, The White Lotus, Ted Lasso, Only Murders In the Building, Squid Game, Hacks, Stranger Things Season 4 and a few others.

Succession landed the most number of Emmy nominations with an astonishing 25 nods, while The White Lotus and Ted Lasso received 20 nominations each.

It is safe to say that it has been quite a spectacular year for television shows and viewers from all across the globe are eagerly waiting to see which of their favorite shows will take home the Emmys.

Without further ado, let's jump right in to find out all about the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Learn all the significant details about the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards

Where can the 2022 Emmy Awards be watched?

The highly esteemed 74th Primetime Emmy Awards can be watched live on NBC Network on Monday, September 12, 2022, starting at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT. The highly celebrated award ceremony will also be available for the audience to watch online via the NBC live streaming site, which is https://www.nbc.com/live.

Apart from these two options, audiences can also watch the 2022 Emmys on the popular streaming platform Peacock on the same day. Viewers can watch the ravishing red carpet event at the 2022 Emmys on E! at 6 PM ET.

Who will be hosting the 2022 Emmys?

The critically acclaimed, Emmy-award-winning comedian and actor Kenan Thompson will be seen hosting the 2022 Emmys. Since 2003, he has been a vital part of NBC's Saturday Night Live, making him the longest-tenured cast member in the history of the beloved sketch comedy show.

While talking about hosting the 2022 Emmys, Thompson said in an interview:

"Being a part of this incredible evening where we honor the best of the television community is ridiculously exciting, and to do it on NBC — my longtime network family — makes it even more special."

Who will be presenting at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards?

Take a closer look at the highly intriguing list of the first twenty presenters at the glorious 74th Primetime Emmy Awards:

Will Arnett Vanessa Bayer Angela Bassett Kelly Clarkson Taye Diggs Ariana DeBose Hannah Einbinder Mariska Hargitay Selena Gomez Jung Ho-yeon Jimmy Kimmel Lee Jung-jae Diego Luna Seth Meyers Christopher Meloni Amy Poehler Jean Smart Molly Shannon Natalie Zea Kerry Washington

Don't forget to watch the 2022 Emmy Awards, streaming live on NBC, this Monday, September 12, 2022, starting at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT.

