“It’s about damn time”: Fans react as Lizzo ends RuPaul Drag Race’s winning steak on Emmys 2022

The 74th Emmy Awards announced Lizzo as the winner under the category of Outstanding Competition Program for her show, Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls. With this victory, she ended the winning streak of RuPaul's Drag Race.

For four consecutive years, RuPaul Charles' franchise won the category at the award show. With Lizzo winning, fans were happy with the decision, claiming it was time to focus on candidates other than RuPaul's Drag Race.

In addition to the shows mentioned above, the Outstanding Competition Program category also included four more TV shows — The Amazing Race, Nailed It!, Top Chef, and The Voice.

What did fans say as Lizzo defeated RuPaul's Drag Race?

At the 2022 Emmys, Lizzo won an award for her TV series, Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls. Since 2018, the category of the Outstanding Competition Program used to be bagged by RuPaul's Drag Race.

Fans stated it was time to focus on another show, while a few were unhappy that RuPaul lost his fifth win. Take a look at fans' reactions:

Carlos Hernandez @CarlosHdzTV 🤯 IT’S ABOUT DAMN TIME. 🏼 🥹#Emmys2022 Lizzo just beat RuPaul for Best Competition Series!?🤯 IT’S ABOUT DAMN TIME. Lizzo just beat RuPaul for Best Competition Series!? 😱🤯 IT’S ABOUT DAMN TIME. 👏🏼😭🥹#Emmys2022

athena🏛 @OURGODATHENA #Emmys2022 YES LIZZO TAKE THAT FROM RUPAUL I KNOW THATS RIGHTTTT #lizzo YES LIZZO TAKE THAT FROM RUPAUL I KNOW THATS RIGHTTTT #lizzo #Emmys2022

CreedThoughts.Gov @CreedDotGov LIZZO!!!!!! Sad to see RuPaul's run end but couldn't have been by a more amazing person!!! #Emmys2022 LIZZO!!!!!! Sad to see RuPaul's run end but couldn't have been by a more amazing person!!! #Emmys2022

BG @TheBGates Lizzo beating out RuPaul is truly something! #Emmys2022 Lizzo beating out RuPaul is truly something! #Emmys2022

Oregon PR Girl @OregonPRGirl Wow! Another upset... Lizzo beat RuPaul's Drag Race, which has won the past three consecutive years. #Emmys2022 Wow! Another upset... Lizzo beat RuPaul's Drag Race, which has won the past three consecutive years. #Emmys2022

From the Drag Race franchise, the award ceremony was attended by RuPaul Charles, Carson Kressley, Michelle Visage, and many former contestants. The show was nominated for its Season 14, which had earlier made headlines for featuring a cisgender male contestant for the first time.

Maddy Morphosis was the first heterose*ual participant on RuPaul's Drag Race. Unfortunately, the latest season failed to bag an award, which eventually went to Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls. However, RuPaul Charles won an Emmy for Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program.

Emmys 2022 winner Lizzo's acceptance speech

Lizzo appeared at the 2022 Emmys wearing a stunning red dress. She wore a Giambattista Valli Haute Couture creation, which included a ruffled neckline with a long train. The audience lauded Lizzo's win and acceptance speech at the award show. While receiving this award, her co-stars accompanied her on stage.

In her speech, she said:

“I want to say thank you to Emmys and Emmys voters, first of all. I am very emotional. The trophy is nice, but my emotion is for these people who are on the stage with me. The stories that they shared…they are not…they are just unique…they just don’t get the platform, telling stories, let’s just tell more stories.”

Lizzo continued:

“When I was a little girl all I wanted to see was me in the media. Someone fat like me, Black like me, beautiful like me. If I could go back and tell little Liz about something, I’ll be like ‘You’re gonna see that person but b**ch it’s gonna have to be you.'”

Rebecca Aguilar @RebeccaAguilar Another Powerful speech. “When I was a Little girl all I wanted to see was me in the media. Someone fat like me, Black like me, beautiful like me…” says @lizzo after her #Emmys2022 win. She inspired many tonight. Another Powerful speech. “When I was a Little girl all I wanted to see was me in the media. Someone fat like me, Black like me, beautiful like me…” says @lizzo after her #Emmys2022 win. She inspired many tonight. https://t.co/ZDwTx3jiBU

Lizzo gave a shoutout to her old colleagues who inspired her show, Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls.

The official synopsis of the reality TV show reads:

“Lizzo searches for women to join the ranks of the Big Grrrls, her back up dancers, for her tour.”

The series aired eight episodes on March 25, 2022, on Amazon Prime Video. Meanwhile, viewers can watch Emmy Awards 2022 on Peacock or NBC's site.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das