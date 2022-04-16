Lizzo announces new album for 2022: Title, release date, pre-order and other details

American singer-songwriter Lizzo has announced her fourth album titled Special, which is set to be released on July 15 via Nice Life/Atlantic. The Truth Hurts singer shared a preview of the song last month on The Late Late Show with James Corden. She noted that it felt amazing as she had been working on the album for the past three years. The singer first shared a teaser of the new album last summer during her Cardi-B collaboration Rumours.

The album is available for pre-order via https://lizzo.lnk.to/Special.

Speaking to Zane Lowe about the new album, Lizzo said:

“I think that the music really is going to speak for itself. I’m writing songs about love from every direction, and I hope that I can turn a little bit of the fear that’s been running rampant in this world, energetically into love.”

She further added:

“That’s the point. I had a lot of fear, and I had to do the work on myself, and this music is some of that work in turning that fear into love. I hope that when people listen to this album, it makes their day just a little bit better, a little bit more filled with love.”

Lizzo releases new single About Damn Time

The three-time Grammy-winning singer has also released a new video of the single About Damn Time, directed by Christian Breslauer. In the video, Lizzo runs off from a support group that features an office building with light-up disco flooring. As soon as she leaves the group, she starts dancing in the hallway. She looks into the mirror and changes into a different glittery version of herself. There is also a scene in the video where she plays the flute while standing on top of a swimming pool.

Speaking about the song she told Lowe:

“I’ve made the song of the summer with About Damn Time. I’m in my bag, and my bag is music. I’m good at music. It’s what I do. About Damn Time can lead into so many conversations. It’s about damn time I feel better, it’s about damn time we get out this pandemic. It’s about damn time we to get the first black female Supreme Court Justice. There’s so many things. It’s about damn time we popped the champagne. It’s about damn time the tequila got here.”

Lizzo set to host Saturday Night Live

Lizzo will appear on the upcoming episode of the Saturday Night Live on April 16, as a host as well as a musical guest. She first appeared on the show in December 2019 when she performed her hit numbers Truth Hurts and Good as Hell. The singer had teased the album back in February when she called it one of the most musically badass, daring, and sophisticated bodies of work.

She has won three Grammy awards in 2019 for Best Urban Contemporary Album for Cuz I Love You, Best Pop Solo Performance for Truth Hurts, and Best Traditional R&B Performance for the song Jerome.

Edited by Somava Das