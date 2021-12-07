Who is Maddy Morphosis? 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 14 makes history with first non-LGBTQ+ contestant

RuPaul's Drag Race has made history by recruiting a non-LGBTQ+ contestant for the first time ever in season 14. Maddy Morphosis is a cisgender male drag queen who will be seen competing with the other 13 contestants.

Morphosis hails from a small town in rural Arkansas where the artist is known as the comedy queen, as per his bio. He gave drag a try when Morphosis went to a local queer bar with an ex-girlfriend. He soon discovered his interest and passion for comic-based entertainment.

In an interview, Morphosis gave his introduction as:

“I identify as a cisgender straight man, but I'm gender non-conforming in my presentation.”

Maddy Morphosis responds to backlash

While many have supported Morphosis' participation in RuPaul's Drag Race, a few have voiced against it. According to the protestors, the franchise of the VH1 show is only for LGBTQIA+ artists.

After receiving a major backlash, Morphosis finally responded with a long post on Instagram. He explained that drag was not something he imagined to do, but when it happened he fell in love with it. Plus, he found it his safe place to explore his gender identity.

It further reads:

"I'm not here to show the world that 'straight guys can do drag'. For anyone saying that I'm representing an underrepresented group, I appreciate you, but straight men are not a persecuted and excluded group within the drag community.”

Read the full post here:

All about 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 14

The Emmy-winning series, RuPaul's Drag Race, is all set to return with a new season on Friday, January 7, at 8:00 p.m. on VH1.

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14 will feature 14 contestants who will compete to be crowned as America’s Next Drag Superstar. The winner will take home a whopping prize money amount of $100,000.

The official synopsis of RuPaul's Drag Race reads:

“In this Emmy Award-winning series hosted by RuPaul, America's most sickening queens compete in fashion and performance challenges in hopes of snatching the crown as the next drag superstar.”

With “Candyland” theme, RuPaul will be hosting the show and the judges’ panel might include Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Matthews.

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14 contestants are Morphosis, Alyssa Hunter, Angeria Paris VanMicheals, DeJa Skye, Jorgeous, Kerry Colby, Bosco, Daya Betty, Lady Camden, Orion Story, Willow Pill, Jasmine Kennedie, Kornbread Jeté and June Jambalaya.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider