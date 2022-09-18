Strictly Come Dancing 2022 (Season 20) cast list revealed: Meet the stars

BBC One fan favorite dance competition Strictly Come Dancing is back. Season 20 of the popular show will premiere on Friday, September 23 on BBC One at 2 pm ET/7 pm BST. The launch episode will be 1 hour and 50 minutes long. This season will be hosted by Tess Daly, Claudia Winkleman, with Craig Revel Horwood as the judge.

This season on Strictly Come Dancing, 15 Dancing Stars will compete for the Glitterball Trophy and prize money. Last year, the winners of the competition received £100,000. 16 dancing pros will return on the show and 4 new professional dancers will join the cast.

Oti Mabuse and Aljaž Škorjanec, who have been a part of Strictly Come Dancing for 7 and 9 years respectively, will not participate this year.

The stars of Strictly Come Dancing Season 20

Ellie Simmonds

Ellie is a 27-year-old Loughborough University alumni and a professional swimming athlete. With Achondroplasia, Simmonds has competed in the Paralympics four times and has won five gold, one silver, and two bronze medals. She is an ambassador for The Scout Association and the Girlguiding leader in Manchester. Her pack name is Aqua Owl.

Ellie Taylor

Ellie Taylor is a 38-year-old comedian, actress and writer. She has appeared on Show Me the Funny, 8 Out of 10 Cats, The Mash Report and many other television shows. She also presented Snog Marry Avoid? and Live at the Apollo. In 2021, Taylor published her own book titled My Child and Other Mistakes. Taylor studied at the University of York and was part of the university's drama society.

Fleur East

Famous singer-songwriter and radio presenter Fleur East has also participated in X-factor 2 times and once in I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!. The 34-year-old is known for her rendition of Uptown Funk and her full-length album Love, Sax and Flashbacks. East currently works as a Hits Radio presenter.

Hamza Yassin

Hamza is a 32-year-old cameraman and has worked on projects like Countryfile and Animal Park. He is known for shooting shows promoting Scottish wildlife. He has two degrees from Bangor University and the University of Nottingham. He is the author of a book based on CBeebies show Let's Go for a Walk.

Helen Skelton

England-based actress and television personality Helen is 39-years-od and currently works with the BBC as well as ITV. Helen published her own book titled Amy Wild: Amazon Summer in 2015. She competed and won the Malta Open Dance Competition. The Strictly Come Dancing competitor is the second woman to to finish the 78-mile Namibian ultra-marathon.

James Bye

38-year-old James is famous for potraying the role of Martin Fowler in EastEnders. He is a Queen Mary's College alumni and has appeared in many films like Cemetery Junction and Hummingbird.

Jayde Adams

Jayde is a 37-year-old British comedian, actress and singer. She was nominated for Best Newcomer at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards and won the 2014 Funny Women award. Adams has also acted in famous shows like Alma’s Not Normal and The Outlaws.

Kaye Adams

An alumni of the University of Edinburgh, 59-year-old Kaye is a professional journalist and television presenter. She has worked for ITV and Channel 5 in the past but currently works for BBC Radio Scotland. The Strictly Come Dancing contestant is known for her work on Loose Women, Have I Got News for You and Sunday Scoop.

Kym Marsh

Kym is a singer, actress and presenter known for her work on the TV show Coronation Street. The 46-year-old worked as a BBC One presenter for the shows For Love or Money and Morning Live. She will soon be seen in the Waterloo Road revival. She released an album titled Standing Tall in 2003. In 2001, she won a place in the band Hear'Say after appearing on the reality television series Popstars.

Matt Goss

Lead singer of the Bros, 53-year-old Matt Goss wrote the theme song for So You Think You Can Dance. He has released more than 23 singles and five studio albums as a solo artist. The Strictly Come Dancing contestant played for live shows at Caesars Palace and is known as The New King of Las Vegas.

Molly Rainford

Molly is an actress and television presenter. The 21-year-old was a finalist for Britain's Got Talent Season 6 and is known for potraying the titular role in Nova Jones. She released two EPs, Commitment in 2019 and Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) in 2020. She attended the Sylvia Young Theatre School and later East London Arts & Music.

Richie Anderson

Richie is a former Sunday League footballer who played for Coombs Wood F.C and currently works as a TV and radio personality. Now competing on Strictly Come Dancing, the 35-year-old is employed by BBC Radio 2 and also sometimes reports on The One Show on BBC One.

Tony Adams

55-year-old Tony is a former footballer (as a centre-back at Arsenal) who currently manages the Granada team. He was the captain of the Arsenal F.C and England national football team. He has been included in the Football League 100 Legends and has his own statue at the Emirates Stadium. He has previously managed teams like Wycombe Wanderers and Portsmouth.

Tyler West

26-year-old Tyler has his own cookie baking company and is a professional English DJ and television presenter. The Strictly Come Dancing contestant has been working as a Kiss FM host since 2019 and is known for presenting the mobile game show HQ Trivia UK.

Will Mellor

46-year-old actor Will is famous for his roles as Jambo Bolton in Hollyoaks and Ollie Curry in White Van Man. He currently appears on ITV and plays the role of Harvey Gaskell on Coronation Street. He also appeared on the ITV 2013 crime drama Broadchurch.

Season 20 of Strictly Come Dancing will bejudged by Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood and Anton du Beke.

