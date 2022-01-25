"It makes no sense to me": Peter Dinklage blasts Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs live-action remake for adapting 'backward' story

American actor Peter Dinklage has slammed the upcoming Disney remake of their 1937 animated show Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

For the film, the studio has cast Rachel Zengler from West Side Story for the lead role of Snow White. However, the 52-year-old actor has expressed his displeasure at telling this "backward" story.

Dinklage appeared on the WTF Podcast with Marc Maron to promote his latest film Cyrano when the two started discussing the concept of "wokeness," and the former mentioned the Snow White reboot.

He revealed that he was a "little taken aback" when the studio cast a Latina actress as Snow White. Dinklage said that telling Snow White's story with a modern cast didn't make sense.

"You’re progressive in one way and you’re still making that f*cking backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together. What the f*ck are you doing man?"

Based on a 1812 fairy tale by The Brothers Grimm, the original animated film depicted dwarfs living amidst a cottage, not in a cave.

Several critics have found the story ableist since the dwarfs appear as children and Snow White deems them less intelligent.

"Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soap box? I guess I’m not loud enough."

He added that while he didn't know which studio was producing Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs but remembered them being "so proud of it."

Dinklage, though, gave credit to the actress and the film's team. Nonetheless, he found the objective behind the film hypocritical.

Peter Dinklage suffers from a form of dwarfism called achondroplasia, which affects bone growth and causes shorter limbs.

With Greta Gerwig and Erin Cressida Wilson writing the script, Zegler will star alongside Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen. Marc Webb will direct the film.

Peter Dinklage has been vocal about the mindset surrounding dwarf actors

While speaking to Entertainment Weekly in 2018, Peter Dinklage spoke about how the acting opportunities for dwarf actors might have changed since 1980.

He said he wouldn't want to criticize others' choices and he understands the need to pay bills, but some stories may perpetuate harmful tropes.

Peter Dinklage stated that even though things have progressed, certain stereotypes like "Dwarf tossing" still exist.

"There are still people of my size dressing up as elves at Christmas time. And if everybody continues to do that, then it won't stop."

However, he says that his daughter knows that he is not a "mythical creature."

Also Read Article Continues below

Dinklage will star in the upcoming American Dreamer and Shirley MacLaine, Danny Glover, Matt Dillon, and Danny Pudi. He will also be seen in Hitpig, The Toxic Avenger and Brothers.

Edited by Srijan Sen