DWTS 2022 (Season 31) cast list revealed: Meet the stars

DWTS Season 31 will premiere on September 19 on Disney+. Fans can stream the two-hour-long new episode on Monday night from 8 to 10 pm ET. The season will be hosted by Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribiero, who won the show in 2014.

This season's judges are Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough. Fans will see 16 teams of celebrities and dancing pro-partners competing for the mirror ball trophy.

DWTS Season 31 cast promises exhilarating performances

Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas

Charli D'Amelio gained ten years of competitive dancing experience before starting her social media career in 2019. Charli is known for her videos on Tik-Tok, where she has more than 142.5 Million followers. She has also appeared on shows like The D'Amelio Show and Charli vs. Dixie.

Charli has been paired with Mark Ballas as her dancing partner, who has been working as a professional dancer for DWTS since the fifth season. He is now returning to the show after five years.

Cheryl Ladd and Louis van Amstel

Cheryl Ladd was featured on ABC's Charlie's Angels and is known for her popular role as Kris Munroe. She is also known for her roles in Purple Hearts, Millennium, and Unforgettable.

Louis, Cheryl's dancing partner, is a Dutch-American ballroom dancer and has participated in DWTS 11 times. He is now returning to the show after ten seasons.

Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart

Daniel Durant is a popular stage and on-screen actor known for his role in the Broadway adaptation of Spring Awakening. He was featured in the Oscar-winning film CODA, and the ABC series Switched at Birth.

31-year-old Daniel has been paired with Britt Stewart on DWTS. Britt was the first black female pro of the show and has appeared on many TV shows like The Voice, Gilmore Girls, and Grey's Anatomy.

Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy

Gabby was a contestant on The Bachelor Season 26, where she was adjudged the runner-up. Following this, she and Rachel Recchia were recently announced as the joint Bachelorettes for the 19th season of the show. She has a BSN from the University of Colorado and works as an ICU nurse.

Gabby's dance partner Val Chmerkovskiy has won Dancing with the Stars twice, Season 20 and Season 24. He is known for being the 14-time US National Latin Dance champion.

Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev

Born in 1972, Heidi D'Amelio is the mother of popular Tik-Tok star Charli D'Amelio and will be seen competing against her daughter on DWTS. She graduated from the University of California and is currently an Instagram influencer.

She is paired up with Artem Chigvintsev, who was appointed a professional dancer on DWTS in 2014 after leaving Strictly Come Dancing. He has since appeared on the show ten times as a dancing partner.

Jason Lewis and Peta Murgatroyd

Jason Lewis is a fashion model known for his role as Jerry Smith Jerrod on HBO's hit series Sex and the City. Jason is a San Diego State University alumni and has also been featured in popular films like My Bollywood Bride and Mr. Brooks.

Peta has been a dancer in the famous competition since 2011, winning seasons 14 and 22. She is a professional Latin dancer and has participated in the international dance production Burn the Floor.

Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten

Popular country pop singer and songwriter Jessica will compete in the popular dance competition with Alan Bersten. She is known for her songs Should Have Known Better, Boys in the Summer, and My Cowboy. Jessie also appeared on the E! reality show Eric & Jessie: Game On with her husband, Eric Decker.

Alan was a contestant on So You Think You Can Dance Season 10. Since then, he has been promoted to being a professional dancer and won the mirror ball trophy once in 2019.

Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong

Popular American singer and actress Jordin rose to fame after winning American Idol Season 6 when she was just 17. She is known for her original songs, Tattoo and No Air.

This is Brandon's fourth time on Dancing with the Stars. He is a trained jazz, hip hop, and contemporary dancer. Brandon has also appeared on Showstoppers twice in Las Vegas.

Joseph Baena and Daniella Karagach

Joseph Baena is Arnold Schwarzenegger's son. The 25-year-old Los Angeles resident went to Malibu-based Pepperdine University and graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in 2019. Professionally, he is a real estate agent.

29-year-old Daniella Karagach grew up in New York and moved to Staten Island. She started learning ballet when she was three and joined the standard ballroom dancesport when she was 11. Danielle is a seven times United States 10-Dance Champion and Latin Champion. She became a professional dancer on Dancing with the Stars in 2019 but won her first trophy in 2021 when she partnered with Iman Shumpert.

Sam Champion and Cheryl Burke

Sam Champion is a popular weather anchor, known for his popular segment on Good Morning America. He has worked as the managing editor of The Weather Channel. After returning to ABC in 2016, Sam became a weather anchor again and joined WABC-TV in 2019.

His dance partner is 38-year-old Cheryl Burke, who has participated in 23 seasons of DWTS. Cheryl was the first female professional to win the dance competition and came in second on NBC's hit show I Can do That.

Selma Blair and Sasha Farber

50-year-old Selma Blair is an actress who grew up in Southfield, Michigan. She studied at New York University and the Stella Adler Conservatory. Selma is known for her roles in Brown's Requiem and Zoe, Duncan, Jack and Jane.

Sasha is a 38-year-old Australian-American professional dancer and has been on Dancing with the Stars since Season 14. Sasha has never won the mirror ball trophy but has won the Australian Youth Latin Championships twice. He is a Broadway actor in Burn the Floor.

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko

Shangela is an American drag queen and is known for competing in RuPaul's Drag Race. She is an actress featured on TV shows like Community, 2 Broke Girls, and Glee. Shangela became the first drag queen to walk the Oscars red carpet in 2019 while representing A Star Is Born.

Gleb, her dancing partner, has appeared on DWTS 8 times. He has also participated in the show's Russian, Australian, and UK versions. Other than that, he was also seen on Strictly Come Dancing Season 13.

Teresa Giudice and Pasha Pashkov

50-year-old Teresa is a popular TV personality known for starring in The Real Housewives of New Jersey. She has also been featured in The Celebrity Apprentice 5 and is the author of multiple cookbooks.

Teresa's dancing partner Pasha Pashkov has appeared on DWTS only three times as a dancer. He is known for his performances on World of Dance Season 2 and won the Blackpool Rising Star Professional championship.

Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater

41-year-old Trevor Donovan is an actor and model. He is known for his role as Teddy Montgomery in 90210. Trevor was also seen in Melissa & Joey as a recurring character.

Trevor's dancing partner Emma has been a part of DWTS since 2012. She has appeared in various music videos like Round Here and Latinasize. Emma has won the British Under 21 Latin American Championships twice.

Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki

Vinny is a cast member of MTV Jersey Shore. He has a degree in political science from the College of Staten Island. Vinny has also participated in The Masked Dancer, where he ranked 6.

Koko, Vinny's dancing partner, is new to DWTS but has appeared on one season of So You Think You Can Dance. She graduated from the Somerset Academy Arts Conservatory and has worked as the backup dancer for Maluma.

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson

Wayne Brady is a 50-year-old television personality, game show host, and comedian. He is a five-time Emmy winner and was nominated for a Grammy in 2009. He is popular for his work in Let's Make a Deal, The Wayne Brady Show, and Whose Line Is It Anyway?

His dancing partner Witney is a Latin ballroom dancer and choreographer. She became a professional dancer on DWTS in Season 18 and won the mirror ball trophy in Season 19.

Fans can stream fresh episodes of DWTS on Disney+ every Monday from 8 pm to 10 pm ET from September 19.

