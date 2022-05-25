Is RHONJ Season 13 on the cards? New housewives, possible demotion and exit explored after Season 12 reunion

After an explosive two-part Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) reunion that ended on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, it looks like the housewives are coming back with yet another season with even more drama next year, as confirmed by Dolores' ex-husband Frank Catania. The filming for the same has already started this month and is all set to introduce some new housewives to the franchise.

These housewives have been sharing their lives with viewers through RHONJ, which is one of the many reasons why the show has been top-rated among viewers. Five of the Season 12 episodes have already crossed over a million views, much like the two-part reunion. Fans have religiously followed the drama all these years and are excited to see what more is in store.

What do we know about RHONJ's potential new season next year?

Viewers of RHONJ always have some drama to look forward to. Season 12 of the reality show explored professional and personal relationships between housewives and their husbands. The following season promises to be riveting, too, packed to the brim with dramatic incidents and revelations.

On Monday's episode of The Morning Toast, cast member Frank Catania confirmed that Jackie Goldschneider had been demoted to a “friend of” for the show's next season. He said:

“I didn’t know for sure, [but] I went out to dinner the other night with Jackie and Evan [Goldschneider]. And, yes, I heard. Yes, alright, she is a’ friend of.’”

After co-hosts, Claudia and Jackie Oshry said they disagreed with Jackie’s demotion, the star confessed that Goldschneider had her best season, especially by being open about her struggles with anorexia (eating disorder). She said :

“I thought she had a great season. Not only did she come out with her respective eating disorder, which I know wasn’t easy for her … [but] look at Jackie evolving over time. She’s been on the show, she came on as a timid little rabbit to the point where now she speaks her mind. I love Jackie.”

Frank Catania also revealed that Season 12 "friend of" Traci Johnson and husband Tiki Barber is apparently no longer part of the RHONJ franchise. He said:

“I heard Traci’s gone. Mothing’s definitive ever here.”

While Traci did post multiple pictures of her outfit for the reunion from the set, she was nowhere to be seen during the airing of the two parts, seemingly edited off from the production. Jackie Goldschneider revealed details on the same and said:

“She was there for a really long time, she looked beautiful and she had on a stunning gold dress. But I don’t think Traci said anything groundbreaking at reunion that it had to go in. I really think they had to make a choice. I don’t think it was because they don’t think Traci was important to the cast.”

Jackie revealed that her fellow co-star did have arguments with Teresa Giudice, considering her intervention between the Giudice-Gorga family during the season, but there was just so much content that other things overpowered the conversation.

The upcoming season of Bravo's RHONJ will also potentially introduce new ladies to the cast. Danielle Cabral (Teresa's friend), Rachel Fuda (Melissa's friend), and Jennifer Fessler (Margaret's friend) are reportedly going to make their debut in Season 13. Only time will tell what these women will bring to the table.

The Season 12 RHONJ reunion uncovered all the drama between the housewives. Emotions were high as the ladies argued, fought, and cleared any misunderstandings. Their respective exes and husbands also joined them in the second part of the event.

