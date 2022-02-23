"Jackie is super brave": Fans react as Jackie Goldschneider seeks help for her eating disorder on 'RHONJ'

RHONJ star Jackie Goldschneider previously opened up about her struggles with eating disorders. In episode four, the star took her first step towards seeking treatment. She had her first counseling session at one of the centers where the housewife detailed how the disorder affected her.

Fans applauded Jackie's decision to get help. One fan tweeted:

🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈‼️Reality Check®️‼️🏳️‍🌈🇺🇸 @Reality_ChekPlz Jackie is super brave sharing her eating disorder journey w us. #RHONJ Jackie is super brave sharing her eating disorder journey w us. #RHONJ

The RHONJ star spoke to the therapist about her children sensing that something was wrong. She said:

"My kids are getting older and apparently noticing certain things...I know at some point, I had to stop what I'm doing and and get started [on the treatment]."

The therapist then told Jackie that several health complications needed to be treated first before starting the actual treatment for anorexia.

Fans support RHONJ star Jackie's decision on seeking help for her struggles with Anorexia

RHONJ fans took to social media to express their support for Jackie's first step towards getting treated.

samantha bush @takeyourzoloft Jackie being so open about her eating disorder is heartbreaking and unfortunately so common. And Evan couldn’t be sweeter about it #RHONJ Jackie being so open about her eating disorder is heartbreaking and unfortunately so common. And Evan couldn’t be sweeter about it #RHONJ

Pat The Puss Hunny @PatThePussHunny Jackie is so raw this season! She's so open about her eating disorder and I'm loving her vulnerability! #RHONJ Jackie is so raw this season! She's so open about her eating disorder and I'm loving her vulnerability! #RHONJ

Starr2897 @Starr2897 By Dealing With Her Eating Disorder On The Show, Jackie Will Help Alot Of Similarly Situated People. Her First Visit To Renfrew Center Was Very Informative. #RHONJ By Dealing With Her Eating Disorder On The Show, Jackie Will Help Alot Of Similarly Situated People. Her First Visit To Renfrew Center Was Very Informative. #RHONJ https://t.co/g5kqZtqRpg

Lauren Emily @Blaauboer32 God bless Jackie for talking about her eating disorder #RHONJ God bless Jackie for talking about her eating disorder #RHONJ

Career-Obsessed Banshee @edenwillow Grateful to Jackie for talking about her eating disorder on TV that is not easy #RHONJ Grateful to Jackie for talking about her eating disorder on TV that is not easy #RHONJ

psych_pop @psych_pop Jackie’s giving it to us raw and real in showing us the steps to obtaining care alongside the medical side effects of having an eating disorder #RHONJ Jackie’s giving it to us raw and real in showing us the steps to obtaining care alongside the medical side effects of having an eating disorder #RHONJ

Fans also hoped Jackie would get better and wished to raise awareness among others dealing with similar problems.

Ur 🙏🏽 or nightmare 😂 @GiannaG711 I hope Jackie gets the help she needs for this eating disorder. I feel awful for her going through this in public & with her kids watching. Why did her family let this carry on for so long? #RHONJ I hope Jackie gets the help she needs for this eating disorder. I feel awful for her going through this in public & with her kids watching. Why did her family let this carry on for so long? #RHONJ

BobbiG62 @BobbiG62 @JGSchneid I'm GLAD to hear Jackie dealing with her eating disorder. This could not only HELP HER, but it could HELP others who are in the SAME boat! Good on HER! #RHONJ I'm GLAD to hear Jackie dealing with her eating disorder. This could not only HELP HER, but it could HELP others who are in the SAME boat! Good on HER! #RHONJ @JGSchneid

bisexual beauty queen @6inchhealies jackie’s openness about her eating disorder is so important and it’s so comforting to watch her getting help #rhonj jackie’s openness about her eating disorder is so important and it’s so comforting to watch her getting help #rhonj

Uzoamaka🙌🏿💡💃🏾🌞💕🙏🏿 @TashAmaka I’ve never been Jackie’s biggest fan. But she broke my heart opening up about her eating disorder. To see her exhausted by it is so sad. I really hope she gets professional help so she doesn’t totally relapse. Jackie #RHONJ I’ve never been Jackie’s biggest fan. But she broke my heart opening up about her eating disorder. To see her exhausted by it is so sad. I really hope she gets professional help so she doesn’t totally relapse. Jackie #RHONJ https://t.co/bbSCH1Pojw

Jackie Goldschneider opens up about her eating disorder to her husband, Evan

RHONJ star Jackie broke down during a conversation with her husband Evan Goldschneider on episode three, telling him about her anorexia relapsing.

"I'm so scared of food and I'm so scared of gaining weight but I'm hungry all the time. I'm afraid that I'm going to relapse and kill myself. I just don't want to do this anymore."

During dinner, Evan Goldschneider brought up the topic after telling Jackie that their four kids, twins Alexis and Hudson, 11, and twins Jonas and Adin, 13, had noticed her "ritualized" habit of eating salads.

Jackie was concerned over her kids sensing her issues and said:

"It's one thing if I do it to myself, but it's another thing if I make my kids think that it's normal behavior."

In a confessional on RHONJ, Evan revealed that he was grateful Jackie opened up about her struggles with him and said:

"I noticed early on that she comes up with excuses not to order food. She kind of quietly writes in her book, 'This is what I ate today.' And she was always defensive. I remember her saying, 'How dare you criticize me for how I'm eating?' I didn't want to be judging her but I'm so happy she's finally opening up and letting me in."

By the end of their conversation, Jackie decided to visit a therapist who would help treat her eating disorder, and Evan assured her that he would "help her every step of the way."

In a previous interview with People magazine, Jackie revealed that she had spent four years in treatment and said in 2018 that she was "really proud" of her progress.

"I'm really proud of coming out of the other side because it was so hard. It's really not a way to live. It's horrible. It was absolutely horrible. And I'm hoping that I can help people out there like me, who usually just suffer in silence."

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 12 airs every Tuesday at 8.00 pm ET on Bravo.

