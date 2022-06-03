Who is Hayley Erbert? Meet DWTS judge Derek Hough’s fiancé as couple gets engaged

After dating for seven years, Dancing with the Stars (DWTS) judge Derek Hough got engaged to his girlfriend Hayley Erbert on Thursday. The couple began dating in 2015 after meeting on DWTS.

Hayley Erbert was a dancer on Season 21 of the DWTS troupe. She also joined Derek and Julianne Hough’s MOVE Live Tour in 2014. Other than being a terrific dancer, Hayley Erbert is also an animal enthusiast and food lover.

All about Derek Hough’s fiancé Hayley Erbert

Topeka-based Hayley Erbert was a born dancer, who began dancing from the age of three. She is an accomplished dancer who is trained in all forms of dance with contemporary style being her specialty. Hayley has an older brother, Collin Erbert.

She has won various national titles and awards for her swift moves. Erbert was even named the first runner-up at Miss Kansas Teen USA in 2013.

Erbert competed in Season 10 of So You Think You Can Dance when she was 18-years old and was still in high school. Her dancing style impressed the judges and she was placed among the Top 3 Females on the show. The show “kickstarted” her career as she performed in countless events post the competition.

Erbert joined Derek Hough and Julianne on two of their tours, Move Live on Tour. She then joined DWTS as a troupe dancer for six seasons. While on DWTS, Erbert performed a Paso Doble with her boyfriend Hough in season 29 and a Tango for Horror Night in season 30. She has also been a part of three Dancing with the Stars: Live! North American tours.

Other than dancing, the 27-years-old loves to spend time on the beach surfing, or with animals. The dog and cat mom loves animals and her Instagram profile stands proof to that.

All about Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert's proposal

Derek Hough, 37, popped the question on Thursday to which Hayley happily said yes. Hough slipped a Paris Jeweller’s ring onto her finger while being surrounded by 250 oversized candles and 1600 roses, orchids, white peonies, and pampas grass.

Emmy Award winner Hough had been planning the proposal for quite some time now. He met with the co-owner of Paris Jewellers, Chau Lui, to design the “extraordinary” custom diamond engagement ring to honor this new journey with Hayley.

The duo settled with a "breathtaking “ oval diamond that is set in platinum with a pavé band and a hidden halo that sparkles from all angles.

Speaking about the ring, Lui told People:

"It was important to Derek that the diamond was rare and had tremendous sparkle, fire, and brilliance, just like their love."

The couple took to Instagram to share the exciting news with fans with a sweet caption. Fans and dear ones congratulated the couple on their new beginning.

