What advice did Gwyneth Paltrow give Kourtney Kardashian about her second marriage in Hulu’s The Kardashians Episode 8?

The most recent episode of The Kardashians saw Kourtney gain some unexpected advice following her engagement to Travis Barker. Gwyneth Paltrow advised the star on a successful marriage, and the duo reflected on their past relationships. Episode 8 of the hit Hulu show aired on Thursday, June 2, on Disney+ at 3 am ET and on Hulu at 12:01 am ET.

The Poosh founder married the Blink-182 drummer in an intimate wedding ceremony in Portofino, Italy, on Sunday, May 22, surrounded by loved ones, including the Kardashian-Jenner family, Kourtney's sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, and daughter Penelope, 9, and Travis' son Landon, 18, daughter Alabama, 16, and step-daughter Atiana, 23.

Hulu's hit series The Kardashians documents the lives of the celebrity family as they try to navigate their personal and professional commitments, sort through problems as a close-knit family, and are always there for each other. They have been open about their lives in front of fans since the inception of their E! flagship show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

What was The Kardashians star Kourtney advised on?

In Episode 8 of The Kardashians, the Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow spoke to Kourtney Kardashian about how the former's marriage to Brad Falchuk changed her view of established relationships. Speaking about her experience, she said:

“My husband and I did not live together until we had been married for a year. It was mostly for our kids because it is hard in a way with the stepparenting thing and the blending families.”

Paltrow, who shares daughter Apple, 18, and son Moses, 16, with ex-husband Chris Martin, discussed with the celebrity the pros of starting over with someone new, stating that it can be a “great opportunity,” adding that a second marriage is so beautiful.

The Goop founder was married to Martin from 2003 to 2014. After finalizing the divorce, she moved on with Falchuk, and the duo got married in September 2018. Meanwhile, the Coldplay band member started dating actress Dakota Johnson in 2017.

However, The Kardashians star Kourtney revealed that she wasn't married to Scott Disick even though it "basically" felt the same. The Poosh founder also spoke to Paltrow about her plans with her current husband, Travis Barker, and said:

“I am on a journey. I want to have a baby so I have done all the fertility stuff and it makes me mentally not well. And when I did [a cleanse] to clean this out of my body, it felt like this is what I am supposed to be doing.”

Check out what the show's fans had to say about the interaction.

emma @kourtfilms kourtney x gweneth paltrow an unstoppable duo #TheKardashians kourtney x gweneth paltrow an unstoppable duo #TheKardashians

Wanda apologist @CarineK If Kourtney has into working, she could have a zen empire bigger than Gwyneth Paltrow #TheKardashians If Kourtney has into working, she could have a zen empire bigger than Gwyneth Paltrow #TheKardashians

Rerun Stubbs @StubbsRerun



Girl bye 🏾 you stole Poosh from Goop and Kim stole Skims from Spanx



Who are you kidding Had to laugh when Kourtney said, Gwyneth Paltrow has a similar brand in the wellness space.”Girl bye🏾 you stole Poosh from Goop and Kim stole Skims from SpanxWho are you kidding #TheKardashians Had to laugh when Kourtney said, Gwyneth Paltrow has a similar brand in the wellness space.” 😂😂😂😂Girl bye 👋🏾 you stole Poosh from Goop and Kim stole Skims from SpanxWho are you kidding #TheKardashians

Kourtney and Scott shared kids Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, together and were in a highly complex relationship, dating on and off from 2006-to 2015. Following their split, she moved on to date the drummer after several years of close friendship.

In an incident documented on The Kardashians, Travis Barker popped the question to his longtime best friend and girlfriend Kourtney on the beach in Southern California. The couple made their relationship even stronger with three wedding ceremonies - a "practice wedding" in Las Vegas in April, then a legal marriage at the Santa Barbara courthouse, and a lavish wedding in Italy in May 2022.

Meanwhile, this week on The Kardashians, viewers glimpse Kim Kardashian's relationship with Pete Davidson, and Kourtney's son Mason Disick opened up about having a 'cool' stepdad in Travis Barker. Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner tried to nudge Kim to reveal more about her current love life.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far