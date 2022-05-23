Who will be crowned the winner of American Idol Season 20? Fans have their guesses in place

The much-awaited finale of ABC's American Idol is finally here. The star-studded episode is currently airing on the television network and was every bit as glamorous as it was expected to be. The Top 3, as well as the season's favorite contestants, are set to perform with musical legends of the industry with special performances by the judges: Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan.

Last week on American Idol was a very tough night for the Top 5 contestants, the judges, and the audience. They gave it their all to secure a spot in the finale; however, fan favorites Nicolina Bozzo and Fritz Hager could not live that dream and ended up being eliminated ahead of the final round.

Fans guess the winner of ABC's American Idol

Fans of the show have poured in their guesses and have taken to social media to express the same.

What does the finale of American Idol look like?

Season 20 of the competition had a great run in terms of talent as well as entertainment. The show saw some incredible performances by contestants as well as the competition's alumni.

The finale of the reality singing competition is set to feature a multitude of stars who will perform alongside the Top 3 participants, and fan favorites will also get to grace the stage once more.

The official synopsis of the episode titled Grand Finale reads:

"Season 20 of “American Idol” concludes in epic fashion with the Top 3 each hitting the Idol stage in hopes of securing America’s vote, including one round dedicated to “The Boss,” Bruce Springsteen. In the end, one winner will be crowned the next American Idol."

In addition to the finalists, the Superstar Idol judges will also be performing hit singles. Other notable performances fans will get to see include Carrie Underwood, James Arthur, Sara Bareilles, Gabby Barrett, Michael Bublé, Deana Carter, Earth, Wind & Fire, Melissa Etheridge, Flo Rida, Ben Platt, Thomas Rhett, Tai Verdes, and more.

The Top 3 contestants, Leah Marlene, Noah Thompson, and HunterGirl, have given a fitting tribute to Bruce Springsteen's classics. Moving forward, they will be singing duets with renowned singers.

Check out the setlist of duets below:

1) Leah Marlene X Katy Perry: Firework by Katy Perry

2) HunterGirl X Luke Perry: I Told You So by Randy Travis

3) Noah Thompson X Melissa Etheridge: I'm the Only One by Melissa Etheridge

Other combinations include:

4) Nicolina Bozzo X Sara Barielles

5) Gabby Barrett X Emyrson Flora

6) Earth, Wind & Fire X Jay Copeland

7) Michael Buble X Christian Guardino

8) Ben Platt X Lady K

9) James Arthur X Fritz Hager

10) Deana Carter X Mike Parker

11) Tai Verdes X Idol contestants

12) Katy Perry X Thomas Rhett

13) Lionel Richie X Top 10 contestants

This year, the reality singing competition celebrated 20 years of its existence and saw some talented contestants grace the stage during the auditions, out of which the Top 24 made it to an extravagant journey full of learning and began their musical careers. Some of the show's most precious alumni also made an appearance as mentors and guest stars.

Keep watching American Idol on ABC to find out who will take the crown for Season 20.

