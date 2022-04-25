"Judges do more harm than good": Fans criticize American Idol judges' lack of constructive feedback

ABC's American Idol is back with a brand new episode this Sunday night, along with an incredible lineup of performances by the Top 14 contestants. The contestants will attempt to impress the country and gain their votes to secure a spot in the Top 10 of the competition.

However, fans felt that the judges weren't really giving out expert opinions and claimed that they were praising all the contestants even though they sometimes delivered lackluster performances. Fans called out the judges on social media and requested that they provide constructive criticism. One fan tweeted:

cece6571 @cecilia6571 These judges do more harm then good by lying to these singers bcs ppl are going to vote the opposite just because #AmericanIdol These judges do more harm then good by lying to these singers bcs ppl are going to vote the opposite just because #AmericanIdol

The performances were mentored by American country music singer and platinum-certified American Idol alum Gaby Barrett. Some great performances included Christian Guardino, Leah Marlene, Jay Copeland, and Dan Marshall, among others.

Fans react to American Idol judges' feedback on performances

Fans were not impressed with the Idol judges (Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie), and they believed that the judges were not criticizing the contestants the way they used to during the audition round. They felt that the judges were complimenting some performances that weren't up to the mark.

Here's what the fans had to say:

Kharis G🪐ulet @Goulet35819247 #AmericanIdol No constructive criticism from judges, not all of them are that great. Ridiculous! @abc #AmericanIdol No constructive criticism from judges, not all of them are that great. Ridiculous! @abc

Melissa @Lemeus19 It annoys me that all 3 judges stand for every performance. Not all of them are great, and they certainly don't deserve that. #AmericanIdol It annoys me that all 3 judges stand for every performance. Not all of them are great, and they certainly don't deserve that. #AmericanIdol

Kelli @kellynn23 These judges need to stop acting like every performance is grammy worthy. They are. Critique them already. #AmericanIdol These judges need to stop acting like every performance is grammy worthy. They are. Critique them already. #AmericanIdol

Cordell Rashad @crashad_ I be watching #AmericanIdol sometimes and the judges know they be lying to the contestants because some of them be sounding bad .. where’s Simon Cowell? I be watching #AmericanIdol sometimes and the judges know they be lying to the contestants because some of them be sounding bad .. where’s Simon Cowell?

tv_IS_my_hobby @istancapybaras They should just cut the portion where the judges talk because they no longer add anything. It’s all gushy compliments. #americanidol They should just cut the portion where the judges talk because they no longer add anything. It’s all gushy compliments. #americanidol

KeepTheFaith 🌊 @Noudidant #AmericanIdol hasn’t cranked out as many big stars in recent years as in earlier days because back in the day the judges gave real, constructive criticism as opposed to the always positive critiques they give today regardless of the performance #AmericanIdol hasn’t cranked out as many big stars in recent years as in earlier days because back in the day the judges gave real, constructive criticism as opposed to the always positive critiques they give today regardless of the performance

Jay @flexem2 So sick of people screaming, not singing, on #AmericanIdol , and then having the judges say how amazing it is. Leah just shouted for 2 minutes. It was AWFUL. So sick of people screaming, not singing, on #AmericanIdol , and then having the judges say how amazing it is. Leah just shouted for 2 minutes. It was AWFUL.

Brandy Sims @BrandySims1 Once again, I am asking the judges to please start being honest and giving actual critiques #AmericanIdol Once again, I am asking the judges to please start being honest and giving actual critiques #AmericanIdol

michele @guerinsmaness the overpraising of some contestants on this show from the judges is so tiring #americanidol why am i watching this show again the overpraising of some contestants on this show from the judges is so tiring #americanidol why am i watching this show again

RichGrandell @GrandellRich @MichaelSlezakTV That performance was really bad, and these judges have lost all perspective. They're calling everything next level, and it's ridiculous. #AmericanIdol @MichaelSlezakTV That performance was really bad, and these judges have lost all perspective. They're calling everything next level, and it's ridiculous. #AmericanIdol

Sheryl Kaye Designs @sherylkayed I wish the judges would stop lying to these folks. Everybody is not great and for singer no 1 it was a bad song choice. #AmericanIdol I wish the judges would stop lying to these folks. Everybody is not great and for singer no 1 it was a bad song choice. #AmericanIdol

What to expect from this week on American Idol and a little recap of the Top 14

Episode 14 saw the Top 14 take to the stage to give out their best in front of a live audience. With expert advice from Gaby Barrett herself, who was a participant on the show in 2018, the contestants were able to gather some insight and perform their songs with more confidence.

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

“American Idol alum and country music star Gabby Barrett returns to mentor the Top 14 and offer guidance on what it takes to become America’s next superstar."

Last week's episode of American Idol saw the contestants compete to secure a place in the Top 20 on Sunday, April 1, 2022, followed by a safe spot in the Top 14 on Monday, April 18, 2022. As per the official format, ten contestants were announced safe by host Ryan Seacrest and the other ten were placed in the danger zone.

American Idol @AmericanIdol WE ARE LIVE COAST to COAST May we remind youWE ARE LIVECOASTtoCOAST May we remind you 🔔 WE ARE LIVE ➡️ COAST 📢 to 📢 COAST‼️ https://t.co/ZcghvJOnVI

Out of the ten in the danger zone, the judges were required to pick four of their favorites who would join the ten safe contestants to make up America's Top 14. While viewers expected some contestants to land in the danger zone, others took them by surprise. Jay Copeland was one of the unexpected contestants who found himself in the danger zone, and the live audience and judges gasped as the decision was announced.

However, he was declared safe by the judges and joined the Top 14 later. The ones who did not make the cut were Cameron Whitcomb, Cadence Baker, Elli Rowe, Jacob Moran, Katyrah Love, and Sage.

Eleven contestants will be chosen tonight and will make it to the next round, which will be the judges' song contest. Who will be lucky eleven tonight? Readers can keep watching American Idol on ABC to find out.

