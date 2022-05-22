American Idol Season 20 top 3: Who are HunterGirl, Noah Thompson, and Leah Marlene?

American Idol season 20 finalists HunterGirl, Noah Thompson, and Leah Marlene are all set to grace the stage one last time on May 22, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET on ABC.

The singers started their American Idol journey on February 27, 2022, and after a lot of challenges and rounds, the judges and audience selected them as the Top 3 Idols. Learn more about the final contestants here.

All about American Idol Season 20 Top 3

Leah Marlene

Born in Toronto and raised in Normal, Illinois, the 20-year-old Leah Marlene has been passionate about singing since her childhood. She grew up in a musical family as her father, Derry Grehan, is a songwriter and lead guitarist with the Canadian band, Honeymoon Suite. He was the one who taught her guitar and piano, along with songwriting.

Marlene has been giving stage performances all over Nashville, Canada, and Illinois since she was ten and has been releasing original music since the age of 13.

Just two days before her American Idol audition, the former Belmont student released her independent album, Many Colors. She impressed the judges with her performance on the cover of One Direction’s Steal My Girl and an original, Wisher to the Well.

HunterGirl

The 23-year-old Winchester, Tennessee, powerhouse Hunter Wolkonowski is a Middle Tennessee State University music business school graduate. She has worked with many veteran organizations like Operation Song and Freedom Sings USA among others.

The singer released her first single in 2018, We’re Not In Kansas Anymore, which was a hit among her fans. HunterGirl’s power-packed performance in the American Idol audition on Riot by Rascal Flatts made her the first contestant to win season 20 Platinum ticket.

Judge Luke Bryan was so impressed by her vocals that he called her “new age Miranda Lambert” and his “favorite female country voice” that he’s heard in five years.

Noah Thompson

The 20-year-old Louisana, Kentucky, native Noah Thompson, who is also a father to one-year-old son Walker, was a construction worker before auditioning for the singing competition. The singer, who had never performed on stage earlier, was not keen on auditioning for the show but after being signed up by his co-worker, Arthur, for the virtual audition, he gave his whole heart to the competition. He was selected for future rounds after a heartfelt rendition of Kameron Marlowe’s Giving You Up.

Judge Luke Bryan is pinning his hopes on Noah Thompson as the frontrunner to win season 20 since he "is able to really just humbly connect" with everyone through his songs.

Who will bag the American Idol Season 20 winner's title will be revealed in a couple of hours. Tune in on Sunday on ABC to be a part of a glitzy night and witness Top 3 Idols giving power-packed performances on stage.

