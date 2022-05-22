What time will American Idol Season 20 grand finale air on ABC? Release date, top 3 contestants, and more explored

After weeks of elimination and challenges, American Idol Season 20 will declare its winner on May 22, 2022, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

The finale night will be a night to remember as the singing competition winner will be announced, but viewers will also see many star-studded performances on the show.

The top three finalists, Noah Thompson, HunterGirl, and Leah Marlene, will perform the original song they recorded last week during the live finale. Leah Marlene will croon her actual song Flowers, Hunter Girl will sing Redbird, and Noah Thompson will perform on One Day Tonight.

All about American Idol Season 20 Grand Finale

American Idol Season 20 will air its three-hour grand finale on Sunday with Noah Thompson, HunterGirl, and Leah Marlene as the finalists. The synopsis of episode 20, titled Grand Finale, reads:

“Season 20 of “American Idol” concludes in epic fashion with the Top 3 each hitting the Idol stage in hopes of securing America’s vote, including one round dedicated to “The Boss,” Bruce Springsteen. In the end, one winner will be crowned the next American Idol.”

In the upcoming episode, other than singing the original songs, the Top 3 will also sing a Bruce Springsteen classic, the theme for the final show.

The singers will also have the opportunity to perform duets with renowned singers. Leah Marlene will perform with Katy Perry on the latter’s hit song, Firework. Country star Luke Perry will duet with HuterGirl on Randy Travis’s hit I Told You So, and Noah Thompson will match chords with American singer and songwriter Melissa Etheridge.

Performers on the American Idol finale

Other than the finalists, viewers will witness many performances from renowned musical celebrities, including superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Season 4 winner Carrie Underwood.

X-Factor U.K. winner James Arthur, Season 16 alum Gabby Barrett, Sara Bareilles, Michael Bublé, country legend Deana Carter, Earth, Wind & Fire, Melissa Etheridge, Flo Rida, Ben Platt, Thomas Rhett, Tai Verdes, and more will also perform on the final show of the competition.

American Idol Season 20 Episode 19 recap

In the latest episode, the top 5 singers headed to Las Vegas for a mentoring session with season 4 winner Carrie Underwood before performing on stage in front of the judges and the audience. The top 5 singers in the last episode were:

Fritz Hager Noah Thompson Leah Marlene HunterGirl Nicolina

To earn America’s vote, the singers performed two songs in the last week’s episode, but by the end, Fritz and Nicolina were eliminated from the competition, leaving the Top 3 moving into the finale.

Who will win the season 20 trophy will now be revealed on Sunday. Tune in on ABC to witness the epic episode and performances of the Top 3 Idols on the show. Season 20 can also be viewed live on ABC's website and on the ABC app. Viewers can also stream Hulu the next day to watch the competition.

