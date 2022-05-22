What is a tag sale? Process explained as ABC set to release The Great American Tag Sale with Martha Stewart

ABC is set to release its new show, The Great American Tag Sale, with Martha Stewart on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET. The special will feature a unique sale by none other than legendary American retail businesswoman Martha Stewart, where she will bid goodbye to some of her precious pieces of art and furniture and find them forever homes.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Martha Stewart, known for turning everyday living into an art form, is ready to part ways with pieces from her vast collection of furniture, art and housewares in this new one-hour special. Over the years, Martha has amassed an assortment of items that ranges from fine art to knickknacks."

During the special of The Great American Tag Sale, she will intrigue viewers with “fond memories of how these beloved items were acquired” and offer expert guidance on how one can execute a successful tag sale.

What is a tag sale? Details and process explained

Tag Sale is similar to a traditional garage sale in its concept of selling possessions. Still, the main difference is that the former is usually managed by professionals or experts who are well-versed in the area.

Sales of this kind are considered an update from a conventional yard sale or an unmediated online sale of items like Craigslist. Whether someone is moving or liquidating their estate, they need to sell items in their house that they are no longer in need of. When it comes to these sales, individuals have professional guidance to help them sell their possessions and attain maximum profit.

The team handling a particular tag sale comes on-site to catalog and measure items. They decide on a description that would appeal to the concerned audience and photograph them most engagingly.

Once the auction is put online, many local bidders then bid on the items, resulting in a subsequent increase in the price and substantial profit margins. Many agencies provide easy online sales that enable the same. They also consider high speed (faster sales) and privacy without the hassle of self-managed sales.

Tag sales come under the bracket of estate sales. They can also be conducted during someone’s grief by putting and listing items belonging to the recently deceased. As the family cannot handle complicated logistics at this challenging time, professional help goes a long way.

Agencies organize meetings with individuals/groups willing to hold the sales. After catered needs are met, a contract is signed, and the dates will be decided. The team of local experts will visit the site to take photographs and catalog items, after which the same will be posted on the online website for auction.

After the items are sold and transactions processed, the team will visit the house and have the local bidders come and pick up the things they successfully bid on in 5-10 hours.

On ABC’s The Great American Tag Sale with Martha Stewart, she will not only host a series of tag sale events. Still, she will also organize an exclusive cocktail party for “celebrities and neighbors to preview the sale.” The trailer for the show saw Kris Jenner’s appearance on a video call as well as lawyer Sunny Hostin and comedian Joy Behar visiting the sale.

The show is produced by Walt Disney Television’s newly formed alternative production unit. Martha Stewart and Jen Patton serve as executive producers.

