Martha Stewart partners with Clé de Peau Beauté for brand's first TikTok video

Martha Stewart is collaborating with Clé de Peau Beauté as the luxury brand ventures into the world of TikTok. Stewart has created five exclusive videos in partnership with the brand, which will be posted from the businesswoman's social media accounts.

According to Stewart, the videos they have created are "natural, fun, and elegant all at the same time." The first video from the series was uploaded to her TikTok account on February 1, 2022. It has already been liked and viewed over 24,000 and 200,000 times, respectively.

Martha Stewart posted the video with the caption:

"Gorgeous, gorgeous people love @cledepeaubeauteUS concealer!"

In the video, she explained how to get the perfect "thirst trap" for social media. Thirst trap is an internet phrase for pictures that attract attention, usually from the other gender.

The video starts with Stewart sipping tea while referencing her viral poolside photo from July 2020, a computerized voice talking in the background. The content of the video says:

"Thirst trap 101. So you want the tea on how I create my perfect selfies? Oh yes, this was some of my best work. First, PROJECT fabulous! Next, only conceal where needed. Being effortless is key. Now, add a touch of gloss. Then say the magic phrase... Clé de Peau, Clé de Peau, CLÉ DE PEAU."

According to marthastewart.com, every video in the series is shot at different locations in her house, including her bathroom, kitchen, greenhouse, and cookbook library. Stewart even recorded outdoors in 20 degrees. She said:

"We filmed one in my new poolhouse bathroom, which is not heated because it's only for summer, it was about 20 degrees out, but we taped it there anyway because it has great light."

When questioned about the collaboration, a spokesperson from the brand explained that Martha Stewart has an "authentic passion for Clé de Peau Beauté," and her playful, humourous and "engaging personality" made her a natural choice for their TikTok campaign.

According to the brand:

“Clé de Peau Beauté is creating authentic, relatable content that is purpose-built specifically for the TikTok platform and building a community.”

Martha Stewart has been supporting the brand for a long time. When asked to share her views on the brand, she said:

“Clé de Peau is a premium brand with quality and effective products that I really like, use and admire. I have always been inquisitive about good skincare, and I’ve been using their products for a very long time. La Crème is one of my very favorite face creams, as is their Enhancing Eye Contour Cream Supreme.”

Fans react to the video

Followers loved the video and couldn't stop praising the lifestyle mogul. Some of the comments on her Instagram read:

Fans are excited for the upcoming videos from Stewart, which are scheduled to be posted between February 1 and February 15, 2022.

