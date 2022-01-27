Video of South Dakota cop fulfilling DoorDash order after arresting driver goes viral on TikTok 

A video of a South Dakota cop fulfilling a DoorDash order for a resident has gone viral on social media, receiving love and appreciation from many.

The officer had to detail the delivery person and chose to deliver the order, which was supposed to be a few blocks away. The video was recorded through the resident's doorbell camera, which she later uploaded to her TikTok. The video has since gone viral, receiving over four million 'likes.'

Video of a cop fulfilling a DoorDash delivery goes viral

Sioux Falls resident Anastasia Elsinger, 24, was waiting for her food, which she knew would take longer than usual, when the app showed her delivery person had stopped on the way. The woman said to a news channel,

"I stepped outside and I saw the lights and everything, So I was like, 'Oh yes, my food's gonna take a while, whatever."

She didn't expect a police officer to complete the order, and her surprise was evident after opening the door. Elsinger couldn't stop laughing when officer Sam Buhr, who stood there with an Arby's bag, expressed,

“I know I’m not who you were expecting, but your driver got arrested for some things he didn’t take care of. So I figured I’d complete the DoorDash for you.”

Elsinger thanked the officer as he walked away and told her to "take care."

The entire interaction was recorded on Elsinger's doorbell camera. The video went viral in a short span of a few hours, garnering over 11 million views.

The aftermath of the video and reactions from viewers

Police spokesman Sam Clemens addressed the situation and said the department knew about the incident. He talked about the force's commitment towards helping citizens, he said,

"This isn't normal by any stretch, but the little things like this going above and beyond helping people out — that's the things that we do."

He also reflected on the rise of officer Buhr's popularity, commenting,

"We had a report of an officer who was moonlighting as a DoorDash employee while on duty."

Meanwhile, the internet is swooning over the officer, who also featured on The Tonight Show, Starring Jimmy Fallon. Some even jokingly inquired if he was single.

The reason for the arrest of the delivery person is unknown.

