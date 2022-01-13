TikTok's 'Piggy Dipping at the piggy pond' trend explained as cat video goes viral

Piggy dipping at the piggy pond is taking over TikTok as an audio by user missus.weeb has gone viral. The audio was originally made by missus.weeb recording her cat's antics.

The cat had walked into the house with wet paws, leaving behind a trail of water pawprints which prompted the creator to sing a jingle for the animal.

The video was posted last month but only achieved major clout this week. Users are finding the high-pitched jingle to be hilarious and extremely catchy. The Tiktok video currently sits on 1.4 million likes and over 10,000 comments.

What is 'Piggy Dipping at the piggy pond'?

Missus.weeb is a TikTok creator who often makes videos featuring her large cat, Cleo. In a video posted on December 25, 2021, the creator records the cat walking by her while singing an impromptu rhyme. The words she sang were,

Piggy dipping! Piggy dipping at the piggy pond! Nah, you went sausage swimming in the water bowl,

You dip them fat little toes in there? Chubba bun!

The video went viral because of the catchy jingle and has been watched over 8 million times.

People were confused about the words being said and the meaning of the jingle when a follower explained,

“A plus-sized cat has dipped its paws into a pond of sorts and has been caught but is not in trouble.”

Jingle goes viral on TikTok

Tiktok users are always on the lookout for new and unique audio to create videos. The audio has caught everyone's attention for being very unique and interesting.

Creators are using this audio to make various kinds of videos. While some are just lipsyncing to the audio, others are bringing their pet pigs into pools to match the rhyme.

The audio has been used over 7000 times by different creators on Tiktok. Apart from viewers who know the origin of the audio, anyone hearing the sound is finding themselves in great confusion. People are joking about how the audio resonates with non-english speakers upon hearing english.

Twitter users are obsessed with the jingle and can't stop posting about it.

Juicy Jay @HeadEmptiness Does anyone want to go piggy dippin' in piggy pond later? Does anyone want to go piggy dippin' in piggy pond later?

thanksinternet💾💌 @ThanxInternet



Also "PIGGY DIPPIN" is playing on repeat in my head so there's that lmao It's before 7:00 in the morning and I'm getting ready to stream. What IS this?Also "PIGGY DIPPIN" is playing on repeat in my head so there's that lmao It's before 7:00 in the morning and I'm getting ready to stream. What IS this?💤Also "PIGGY DIPPIN" is playing on repeat in my head so there's that lmao

Shelby Reed @shelbyreed96 The only thoughts going on in my brain today were "PIGGY DIPPIN, PIGGY DIPPIN AT THE PIGGY POND" The only thoughts going on in my brain today were "PIGGY DIPPIN, PIGGY DIPPIN AT THE PIGGY POND"

anna marie @annamarie_lipps no one:

me every 10 minutes: PIGGY DIPPIN! piggy dippin in the piggy pond! nahh u wen sausage swimmin in da water bowl, u dipped dem fat lil toes in dere?.. chubbabun! no one: me every 10 minutes: PIGGY DIPPIN! piggy dippin in the piggy pond! nahh u wen sausage swimmin in da water bowl, u dipped dem fat lil toes in dere?.. chubbabun!

emily @eelizabethro CDC said if we piggy dippin in the piggy pond we can go sausage swimming in the watah bowl as a treat and dip our fat lil toes in der CDC said if we piggy dippin in the piggy pond we can go sausage swimming in the watah bowl as a treat and dip our fat lil toes in der

joseph spliff @confusdwhitegrl you know what they say about piggy…..piggy do be dippin……in the piggy pond no less you know what they say about piggy…..piggy do be dippin……in the piggy pond no less

Samwise 🍕🥳 @andfranklysam No thoughts just piggy dippin No thoughts just piggy dippin

When questioned about her feelings on going viral, missus.weeb responded with,

"I absolutely adore the fact that people are loving Cleo like this, Cleo has been piggy dippin ever since I adopted her, and now everyone else gets to join in on the happiness she brings me! Cleo is truly an icon, so the fame suits her."

Also Read Article Continues below

Missus.weeb has posted multiple videos since her Piggy Dipping video. Most of which features her cat, who can rightly be called the star of the trend.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider