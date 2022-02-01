Latest Bella Hadid-inspired "jawline highlighting" TikTok trend explained

Bella Hadid is the inspiration for a new TikTok trend known as "jawline highlighting" or "jaw highlight." The trend dictates putting highlighter on the jawline area to create the illusion of a highly chiseled jaw.

The look was first sparked off on social media after Hadid posted a series of pictures celebrating her friend Alana O'Herlihy’s birthday in January.

The model wore a stunning brown dress, but fans could not get their eyes off her glossy cheekbones. One such fan, and a beauty creator on Tiktok, @rachelocoolmua, decided to recreate the look. Her video went viral and received over 1.6 million views and over 300 thousand likes, which inspired other creators on the app to try the hack for themselves.

TikTok's jawline highlight trend explained

OCool posted a TikTok last week with the caption "GUYS HELP ME." In it, she said:

“We're all seeing these amazing photos of Bella Hadid. But look at her jaw. The way her jawline is highlighted here just makes me think, can we recreate this with makeup.”

She then took a Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand, lined it and blended it on her jawline. She clearly seemed surprised by the result, and explained:

“There's something there. It's not perfect but there's something there. Let me know if you try it, let me know if you can perfect it. Or maybe you just have to be a rich supermodel.”

The hack received mixed reviews from the beauty community on the app, and while it worked for a few creators like @elevateyourmedia, other makeup bloggers complained that the makeup looked nothing like Hadid's.

A screengrab from OCool's second video (Image via TikTok/@rachelocoolmua)

OCool posted a second video, where she claimed to have perfected the look with help and suggestions from her followers and fellow beauty creator. In the video, she applied a light contour under her jaw and then carefully highlighted just the edge of her jawbone.

She used a fine brush and powder highlighter for the job, but recommended a "glossy" product for the same. The results made her scream ecstatically and exclaim:

"Guys isn't it cute, it's just like the littlest thing, it WORKKKSSS!"

The internet reacts to the trend

Users on the platform are loving the trend, #jawhighlight has already been viewed over 500 thousand times, excluding the first video by OCool. Creators are trying their best to take part in the trend.

⚡️CommonWhiteGirl⚡️ @_teen_problem TikTok’s Viral “Jaw Highlight” Trick Is Inspired by Bella Hadid User @rachelocoolmua cracked the code. TikTok’s Viral “Jaw Highlight” Trick Is Inspired by Bella Hadid User @rachelocoolmua cracked the code.

Beauty creators trying their hand at the trend (Image via TikTok)

Another beauty hack that recently went viral on the app was the "white concealer hack." Celebrity influencer NikkieTutorials was left pleasantly surprised after trying the hack herself.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee