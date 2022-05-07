What did Sunny Hostin say? Oxymoron meaning explained as 'The View' co-host faces racism accusations 

The View co-host Sunny Hostin recently came under fire for referring to African-American Republicans as an "oxymoron" and saying she does not understand how Blacks and Latinos are part of the GOP.
During a recent episode of the show, Hostin, along with guest co-hosts Ana Navarro and Lindsay Granger, discussed newly appointed press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and her relationship with CNN journalist Sussanne Malveaux.
The segment opened with the co-hosts debating whether Jean-Pierre and Malveaux's relationship will create a "conflict of interest" due to their respective professional roles.
As the debate progressed, Navarro mocked Granger by saying that understanding the ability of people working in government and the media while in a relationship without being unethical was a "novel idea" for a Trump supporter:
"I know this may be a novel idea for somebody who's a supporter of Trump."
Granger immediately countered Navarro and said before any of her political associations, she was a "Black Woman" and there were several actions by Trump that she did not support:
"Have I ever said I was a supporter of Trump? There are many things that I don't stand by that Trump did. Trump has done things that are racist. I'm a Black woman first, so always understand that."
However, as Granger admitted to having some conservative views, Hostin asked:
"Are you a Republican? I feel like that's an oxymoron, a Black Republican."
In response, Granger hinted towards Navarro and said:
"Why? Your friend right here is a Republican."
Hostin further said that she does not understand either of the co-hosts or any Republicans who are Black or Latinos:
"I don't understand either of you. I don't understand Black Republicans and I don't understand Latino Republicans."
Shortly after, Navarro attempted to end the debate by saying that the segment was only about celebrating Karine Jean-Pierre before Joy Behar closed the segment.
However, Sunny Hostin's comments left several people disappointed, with many accusing the TV host of being racist.
An oxymoron is a figure of speech that juxtaposes concepts with opposite meanings within a word or phrase.
According to Merriam Webster dictionary, oxymoron is a combination of "contradictory or incongruous words" that is often placed together to create self-contradiction.
An oxymoron can reportedly be used as a rhetorical device to illustrate a rhetorical point or to reveal a paradox.
Twitter reacts to Sunny Hostin's "oxymoron" comment
Sunny Hostin landed in hot waters after referring to African-American Republicans as an "oxymoron." Several critics, including some conservatives, slammed the TV host's comments for being racially inappropriate.
Many also took to Twitter to criticize Hostin for her remarks:
As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Hostin will address the situation in the days to come. So far, The View has also maintained silence over the controversy.