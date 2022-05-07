What did Sunny Hostin say? Oxymoron meaning explained as 'The View' co-host faces racism accusations 

The View co-host Sunny Hostin recently came under fire for referring to African-American Republicans as an "oxymoron" and saying she does not understand how Blacks and Latinos are part of the GOP.

During a recent episode of the show, Hostin, along with guest co-hosts Ana Navarro and Lindsay Granger, discussed newly appointed press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and her relationship with CNN journalist Sussanne Malveaux.

The segment opened with the co-hosts debating whether Jean-Pierre and Malveaux's relationship will create a "conflict of interest" due to their respective professional roles.

As the debate progressed, Navarro mocked Granger by saying that understanding the ability of people working in government and the media while in a relationship without being unethical was a "novel idea" for a Trump supporter:

"I know this may be a novel idea for somebody who's a supporter of Trump."

Granger immediately countered Navarro and said before any of her political associations, she was a "Black Woman" and there were several actions by Trump that she did not support:

"Have I ever said I was a supporter of Trump? There are many things that I don't stand by that Trump did. Trump has done things that are racist. I'm a Black woman first, so always understand that."

However, as Granger admitted to having some conservative views, Hostin asked:

"Are you a Republican? I feel like that's an oxymoron, a Black Republican."

In response, Granger hinted towards Navarro and said:

"Why? Your friend right here is a Republican."

Hostin further said that she does not understand either of the co-hosts or any Republicans who are Black or Latinos:

"I don't understand either of you. I don't understand Black Republicans and I don't understand Latino Republicans."

Shortly after, Navarro attempted to end the debate by saying that the segment was only about celebrating Karine Jean-Pierre before Joy Behar closed the segment.

However, Sunny Hostin's comments left several people disappointed, with many accusing the TV host of being racist.

An oxymoron is a figure of speech that juxtaposes concepts with opposite meanings within a word or phrase.

According to Merriam Webster dictionary, oxymoron is a combination of "contradictory or incongruous words" that is often placed together to create self-contradiction.

An oxymoron can reportedly be used as a rhetorical device to illustrate a rhetorical point or to reveal a paradox.

Twitter reacts to Sunny Hostin's "oxymoron" comment

Twitter called out Sunny Hostin over racially inappropriate comments in 'The View' (Image via Getty Images)

Sunny Hostin landed in hot waters after referring to African-American Republicans as an "oxymoron." Several critics, including some conservatives, slammed the TV host's comments for being racially inappropriate.

Many also took to Twitter to criticize Hostin for her remarks:

Hodgetwins @hodgetwins Sunny Hostin trending for all the wrong reasons. Black & Brown people are not allowed to be Republican? What a racist thing to imply, what a fool! Sunny Hostin trending for all the wrong reasons. Black & Brown people are not allowed to be Republican? What a racist thing to imply, what a fool!

Jeanette M. Nuñez @JeanetteNunezFL 🏼, I’m proud to be a Hispanic Republican, and guess what…I’m especially proud to be an American, where people can formulate their own ideas and opinions without a propagandist like you spreading your venom. Greg Price @greg_price11 The View’s Sunny Hostin: A "black Republican is an oxymoron… I don't understand black Republicans and I don't understand Latino Republicans."

The View’s Sunny Hostin: A "black Republican is an oxymoron… I don't understand black Republicans and I don't understand Latino Republicans." https://t.co/9ladc0M6U1 Hi @sunny 🏼, I’m proud to be a Hispanic Republican, and guess what…I’m especially proud to be an American, where people can formulate their own ideas and opinions without a propagandist like you spreading your venom. twitter.com/greg_price11/s… Hi @sunny 👋🏼, I’m proud to be a Hispanic Republican, and guess what…I’m especially proud to be an American, where people can formulate their own ideas and opinions without a propagandist like you spreading your venom. twitter.com/greg_price11/s…

Anna @anna80926412 Sunny Hostin calls Black Republicans and Latinos an oxymoron.

Sounds a little racist to me! Sunny Hostin calls Black Republicans and Latinos an oxymoron.Sounds a little racist to me!

Gary T @GarysBlues Sunny Hostin calls Black and Latino Republicans an 'oxymoron'. Because ya know if ya didn’t vote Joe your not Black or Latino? 🤔 Sunny Hostin calls Black and Latino Republicans an 'oxymoron'. Because ya know if ya didn’t vote Joe your not Black or Latino? 🤔✔️🇺🇸

Joe Monts @joemo23 #Moron Just when you think we’ve exposed all the idiots then @sunny opens her mouth and proceeded to say bring a minority republican is oxymoronic. #SunnyHostin Just when you think we’ve exposed all the idiots then @sunny opens her mouth and proceeded to say bring a minority republican is oxymoronic. #SunnyHostin #Moron

Burgess Owens @BurgessOwens



Race does not dictate thought; it does not dictate values. I hope the mainstream media learns someday skin color does not define ANYONE Greg Price @greg_price11 The View’s Sunny Hostin: A "black Republican is an oxymoron… I don't understand black Republicans and I don't understand Latino Republicans."

The View’s Sunny Hostin: A "black Republican is an oxymoron… I don't understand black Republicans and I don't understand Latino Republicans." https://t.co/9ladc0M6U1 I'm not an "oxymoron", Sunny. Myself and many others put the free market, safe streets and babies lives ahead of identity politics.Race does not dictate thought; it does not dictate values. I hope the mainstream media learns someday skin color does not define ANYONE twitter.com/greg_price11/s… I'm not an "oxymoron", Sunny. Myself and many others put the free market, safe streets and babies lives ahead of identity politics. Race does not dictate thought; it does not dictate values. I hope the mainstream media learns someday skin color does not define ANYONE twitter.com/greg_price11/s…

Beth @bethlovestheusa @sunny you are an absolute racist. You call our black and brown republicans because you “don’t understand?” Do your kids go to private school? #hypocrisymuch @sunny you are an absolute racist. You call our black and brown republicans because you “don’t understand?” Do your kids go to private school? #hypocrisymuch

Constance Dawn Olson @ConstanceDawnO1 @sunny you Racist! How dare you call Hispanics or blacks oxymorons! YOU lady are a racist!!!! @sunny you Racist! How dare you call Hispanics or blacks oxymorons! YOU lady are a racist!!!!

Lawyerforlaws @lawyer4laws

Disrespecting the First Blacks in the U.S. Congress? 🤔



Yes, they were all Republican ..

The Democrats and Leftist Revisionists ..

don't want you to look at the dates ...



Why is Sunny Hostin~Disrespecting the First Blacks in the U.S. Congress? 🤔Yes, they were all Republican ..The Democrats and Leftist Revisionists ..don't want you to look at the dates ... Why is Sunny Hostin~Disrespecting the First Blacks in the U.S. Congress? 🤔Yes, they were all Republican ..💥The Democrats and Leftist Revisionists ..don't want you to look at the dates ...https://t.co/zFQ54Z4vKY

Marirosa Lamas @marirosa_lamas @TheView @sunny you couldn’t get any more racist could you?!?! Oh, that’s right you’re the woke show…Love, an educated, pro choice, Christian, fiscally conservative Hispanic female, born in Puerto Rico @TheView @sunny you couldn’t get any more racist could you?!?! Oh, that’s right you’re the woke show…Love, an educated, pro choice, Christian, fiscally conservative Hispanic female, born in Puerto Rico https://t.co/03IlrpRhMG

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Hostin will address the situation in the days to come. So far, The View has also maintained silence over the controversy.

