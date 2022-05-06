Who is Karine Jean-Pierre? All about Jen Psaki's replacement, first black and gay White House press secretary

Karine Jean-Pierre, a White House communications official, will become the first black and openly gay person to serve as White House press secretary. Her tenure begins next week.

Joe Biden announced on Thursday that Jean-Pierre, 44, will succeed outgoing press secretary Jen Psaki on May 13. Psaki is reportedly leaving for a pundit role with MSNBC.

ABC News @ABC "It’s a real honor to be standing here today. I appreciate the historic nature," White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tells @marykbruce about making history as the first Black woman in decades to brief the White House press. abcn.ws/34nCjsZ "It’s a real honor to be standing here today. I appreciate the historic nature," White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tells @marykbruce about making history as the first Black woman in decades to brief the White House press. abcn.ws/34nCjsZ https://t.co/VvA7bT5VSZ

In a press statement, Biden said:

"Karine not only brings the experience, talent and integrity needed for this difficult job, but she will continue to lead the way in communicating about the work of the Biden-Harris Administration on behalf of the American people. Jill and I have known and respected Karine a long time and she will be a strong voice speaking for me and this Administration."

Jean-Pierre will make history as the first openly gay person to hold a White House press briefing on May 26, 2021. She was also a key political director in the Obama administration.

Karine Jean-Pierre was born in Haiti and immigrated to the US as a child

Biden announced Thursday that White House press secretary Jen Psaki would step down from her role on May 13. He also announced that Anita Dunn would return to the administration as a senior adviser and assistant to the president.

Jean-Pierre grew up in Queens, New York, and served as deputy press secretary since the start of the administration. She has previously filled in for Psaki and briefed reporters traveling with the president.

Jen Psaki @PressSec She will be the first black woman and the first openly LGBTQ+ person to serve as the White House Press Secretary. Representation matters and she will give a voice to many, but also make many dream big about what is truly possible. She will be the first black woman and the first openly LGBTQ+ person to serve as the White House Press Secretary. Representation matters and she will give a voice to many, but also make many dream big about what is truly possible.

Regarding her successor, Psaki said:

"She will give a voice to so many and show so many what is truly possible when you work hard and dream big."

ABC News Politics @ABCPolitics



“My friend, my colleague, my partner in truth.” Outgoing White House press sec. Jen Psaki congratulates her successor Karine Jean-Pierre, who will be the first Black and first openly gay person to hold the position.“My friend, my colleague, my partner in truth.” abcn.ws/3vLYGGZ Outgoing White House press sec. Jen Psaki congratulates her successor Karine Jean-Pierre, who will be the first Black and first openly gay person to hold the position.“My friend, my colleague, my partner in truth.” abcn.ws/3vLYGGZ https://t.co/Gh40LjfHDi

Karine Jean-Pierre anchored her first White House briefing almost a year ago. ABC News Senior White House Correspondent Mary Bruce asked her about making history at the podium. Now, her legacy will be long-lasting.

She was the national spokeswoman for MoveOn, a prominent liberal advocacy group, during the 2016 presidential election. Before joining the White House press team, she was VP Kamala Harris' chief of staff after Biden chose her as a vice-presidential nominee.

Jean-Pierre's appointment comes ahead of crucial midterm elections in November, determining what the second half of Biden's presidency will look like. Given the pending Supreme Court decision on Roe v Wade, COVID, and Russia-Ukraine, among other regional issues, the White House press team will be busy this year.

