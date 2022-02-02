What did the White House have to say about Joe Rogan's Spotify fiasco?

White House press secretary Jen Psaki recently commented on the controversy surrounding Joe Rogan and Spotify.

She said that while Spotify's plan to add a disclaimer to Covid-19 related content is a "positive step", more could be done to rectify the spread of false information and to rightfully educate the public.

"'This disclaimer is a positive step but we want every platform to continue doing more to call out mis- and disinformation while also uplifting accurate information. I mean, look at the facts... Our hope is that all major tech platforms and all major news sources, for that matter be responsible and vigilant to ensure the American people have access to accurate information on something as significant as Covid-19. That certainly includes Spotify."

On January 31, 2022, Rogan posted a video in which he apologized over the recent backlash to a Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) podcast. The podcast came under immense fire for allegedly spreading misinformation about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Following the event, Spotify's CEO Daniel Ek issued a statement explaining that the Swedish audio streaming giant will launch a COVID-19 information hub. The podcasts that discuss COVID-19 will automatically have a disclaimer which will redirect the listeners to the hub.

The disclaimer will ask listeners to refer to their physicians or qualified doctors before implementing anything that's said or advised on the platform.

Joe Rogan puts out statement following latest controversy with Spotify

Joe Rogan recently uploaded a nine-minute long video to his Instagram in which he voiced his thoughts about the ongoing situation.

The UFC commentator asserted that he was happy that the disclaimers containing the spread of misinformation would be showcased before/during his podcasts.

"One of the things that Spotify wants to do that I agree with is that in the beginning of these controversial podcasts, like specifically ones about COVID, is to put a disclaimer and say that you should speak with your physician and that the opinions that [the guests] express are contrary to the opinions of the consensus of experts, which I think is very important. Sure, have that on there. I'm very happy with that."

