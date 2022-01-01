"Committed to speaking truth" - Joe Rogan voices support for podcast guest Dr. Robert Malone following Twitter suspension

Joe Rogan has publicly voiced his support for Dr. Robert Malone, who had his Twitter account banned just a day before appearing on Rogan's podcast.

Joe Rogan welcomed Dr. Robert Malone on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, on December 30th.

Dr. Robert Malone has been voicing his concerns over the mandated vaccines for a while now and Rogan has now extended his support for the Doctor. The UFC commentator took to Instagram to announce the release of the episode, captioning the post:

"This was an important one. Available now on @spotify Dr. Robert Malone is the inventor of the nine original mRNA vaccine patents, which were originally filed in 1989 [including both the idea of mRNA vaccines and the original proof of principle experiments] and RNA transfection. Dr. Malone, has close to 100 peer-reviewed publications which have been cited over 12,000 times. Since January 2020, Dr. Malone has been leading a large team focused on clinical research design, drug development, computer modeling and mechanisms of action of repurposed drugs for the treatment of COVID-19. Dr. Malone is the Medical Director of The Unity Project, a group of 300 organizations across the US standing against mandated COVID vaccines for children. He is also the President of the Global Covid Summit, an organization of over 16,000 doctors and scientists committed to speaking truth to power about COVID pandemic research and treatment."

Why was Dr. Robert Malone's Twitter account banned?

Ever since the Covid-19 vaccines have been administered to the public, Dr. Robert Malone has challenged the government and media for building up false narratives to support the vaccines.

Credited with the invention of mRNA vaccines, which help to create an immune response in a recipient's body, Dr. Robert Malone has dedicated his life to vaccines.

While many support his claims, the majority of the public aren't sold on Malone's stance. Interestingly, Dr. Robert Malone's Twitter account was banned for the same reason as well. His final tweet was one where he challenged the claims of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine.

As of now, Malone's Twitter account is still suspended and it seems like the inventor of mRNA technology will have to find a different platform to voice his concerns regarding COVID-19 vaccines.

