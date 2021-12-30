Who is Dr. Robert Malone, set to appear on Joe Rogan's podcast?

Joe Rogan has welcomed various notable guests on his podcast in the past and is set to welcome Dr. Robert Malone on 30th December. The release date of the show is yet to be known. Malone is an American virologist and immunologist who has dedicated his life to vaccines.

However, being one of the major catalysts for producing mRNA technology, Malone is not a big fan of the Covid-19 vaccines. He was involved in the research of the Covid-19 vaccines as well in the early stages of the pandemic and has been vocal about his stand against vaccines.

Dr. Robert Malone has been heavily criticized for spreading misinformation. Interestingly, Malone's Twitter account was banned recently for the same reasons. Just days before being banned by Twitter, Malone released a video where he urged parents not to get their children vaccinated.

"The reason they are giving you to vaccinate your child is a lie. Your children represent no danger to their parents or grandparents. It's actually the opposite, their immunity after getting Covid is critical to save their family if not the world from this disease."

FranceSoir @france_soir

L'article : 🧬Robert Malone, inventeur de la technologie ARNm, met vivement en garde contre la vaccination des enfants : "En tant que parent et grand-parent, je vous recommande vivement de résister et de vous battre pour protéger vos enfants." @RWMaloneMD L'article : francesoir.fr/node/259092 🧬Robert Malone, inventeur de la technologie ARNm, met vivement en garde contre la vaccination des enfants : "En tant que parent et grand-parent, je vous recommande vivement de résister et de vous battre pour protéger vos enfants." @RWMaloneMD L'article : francesoir.fr/node/259092 https://t.co/cKRtg7OU1L

Dr. Robert Malone is set to appear in an episode of Joe Rogan's podcast The Joe Rogan Experience on Thursday, December 30th. Although Rogan is not anti-vaccine like Malone, he is not vaccinated yet and has no plans to get vaccinated in the future.

Murray 🇺🇸 @Rothbard1776



That show is going to do NUMBERS. The best thing that ever could’ve happened to Dr. Robert Malone before his appearance on @joerogan tomorrow was to get permanently banned by Twitter.That show is going to do NUMBERS. The best thing that ever could’ve happened to Dr. Robert Malone before his appearance on @joerogan tomorrow was to get permanently banned by Twitter.That show is going to do NUMBERS.

Why is Joe Rogan's Vancouver show cancelled?

Joe Rogan's Vancouver show, which was set for April 2022 might be canceled. The reason for the same stems from the fact that Rogan has not been vaccinated yet. Canada has strict Covid-19 protocols and it is suggested that the UFC commentator might not be allowed to enter the country without a vaccination certificate.

Mythinformed MKE @MythinformedMKE Joe Rogan announces that his 4/20/22 show in Canada will most likely be canceled due to the vaccine mandate.

Bravo! We need more big name entertainers willing to follow suit.



Bravo! We need more big name entertainers willing to follow suit. Joe Rogan announces that his 4/20/22 show in Canada will most likely be canceled due to the vaccine mandate.Bravo! We need more big name entertainers willing to follow suit. https://t.co/XZCgUOvhk1

Joe Rogan's Vancouver show was already sold-out. In fact, the show has been rescheduled a number of times in the past. The show was scheduled for April 2020, however, it ended up being postponed for two years. Now, it looks like the show might not happen after all.

