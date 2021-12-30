Who is Dr. Robert Malone, set to appear on Joe Rogan's podcast?

Joe Rogan has welcomed various notable guests on his podcast in the past and is set to welcome Dr. Robert Malone on 30th December. The release date of the show is yet to be known. Malone is an American virologist and immunologist who has dedicated his life to vaccines.
However, being one of the major catalysts for producing mRNA technology, Malone is not a big fan of the Covid-19 vaccines. He was involved in the research of the Covid-19 vaccines as well in the early stages of the pandemic and has been vocal about his stand against vaccines.
Dr. Robert Malone has been heavily criticized for spreading misinformation. Interestingly, Malone's Twitter account was banned recently for the same reasons. Just days before being banned by Twitter, Malone released a video where he urged parents not to get their children vaccinated.
"The reason they are giving you to vaccinate your child is a lie. Your children represent no danger to their parents or grandparents. It's actually the opposite, their immunity after getting Covid is critical to save their family if not the world from this disease."
Dr. Robert Malone is set to appear in an episode of Joe Rogan's podcast The Joe Rogan Experience on Thursday, December 30th. Although Rogan is not anti-vaccine like Malone, he is not vaccinated yet and has no plans to get vaccinated in the future.
Why is Joe Rogan's Vancouver show cancelled?
Joe Rogan's Vancouver show, which was set for April 2022 might be canceled. The reason for the same stems from the fact that Rogan has not been vaccinated yet. Canada has strict Covid-19 protocols and it is suggested that the UFC commentator might not be allowed to enter the country without a vaccination certificate.
Joe Rogan's Vancouver show was already sold-out. In fact, the show has been rescheduled a number of times in the past. The show was scheduled for April 2020, however, it ended up being postponed for two years. Now, it looks like the show might not happen after all.