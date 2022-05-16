Carrie Underwood Concerts 2022: Tickets, where to buy, dates and more

Country music star Carrie Underwood is ready to embark on her 'Denim & Rhinestones Tour' this October. The tour takes its name from Carrie Underwood's upcoming album, which will be released on June 10.

The tour, produced by AEG Presents, will include special guest Jimmie Allen on all dates. Carrie Underwood's tour will begin on October 15 in Greenville, South Carolina, and will travel to cities throughout the United States before concluding on March 17 in Seattle, Washington.

The general public can purchase tickets beginning Friday, May 20 at 10 a.m. local time. There will also be a limited number of exclusive VIP Packages available, which will include tickets, meet & greets, custom merchandise, and much more. Tickets can be purchased from the carrieunderwoodofficial.com website.

Carrie Underwood 2022 tour dates and venues

The show will feature an entirely new and visually stunning production directed by Barry Lather and produced by Nick Whitehouse and Fireplay.

Carrie Underwood's 'Denim and Rhinestone' music tour venues and dates:

October 15: Greenville, South Carolina - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

October 17: Indianapolis, Indiana - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

October 18: Grand Rapids, Michigan - Van Andel Arena

October 20: Lexington, Kentucky - Rupp Arena

October 22, 2022: Rosemont, Illinois - Allstate Arena

October 23: Milwaukee, Wisconsin - Fiserv Forum

October 25: Minneapolis, Minnesota - Target Center

October 27: Grand Forks, North Dakota - Alerus Center

October 31: Tulsa, Oklahoma - BOK Center

November 2: Austin, Texas - Moody Center

November 3: Houston, Texas - Toyota Center

November 5: New Orleans, Louisiana - Smoothie King Center

November 7: St. Louis, Missouri - Enterprise Center

November 12: Moline, Illinois - Tax Slayer Center

November 13: Kansas City, Missouri - T-Mobile Center

November 15: Denver, Colorado - Ball Arena

November 17: Salt Lake City, Utah - Vivint Arena

November 19: San Francisco, California - Chase Center

February 2: Miami, Florida - FTX Arena

February 4: Tampa, Florida - Amalie Arena

February 6: Jacksonville, Florida - Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

February 7: Atlanta, Georgia - State Farm Arena

February 8: Charlotte, North Carolina - Spectrum Center

February 10: State College, Pennsylvania - Bryce Jordan Center

February 11: Uncasville, Connecticut - Mohegan Sun Arena

February 14: Charleston, West Virginia - Charleston Coliseum

February 15: Washington DC - Capital One Arena

February 17: Boston, Massachusetts - TD Garden

February 18: Newark, New Jersey - Prudential Center

February 21: New York - Madison Square Garden

February 22: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Wells Fargo Center

February 24: Charlottesville, Virginia - John Paul Jones Arena

February 25: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania - PPG Paints Arena

February 26: Detroit, Michigan - Little Caesars Arena

March 1: Nashville, Tennessee - Bridgestone Arena

March 2: Cincinnati, Ohio - Heritage Bank Center

March 4: Columbus, Ohio - Nationwide Arena

March 8: Dallas, Texas - American Airlines Center

March 11: Glendale, Arizona - Gila River Arena

March 13: Los Angeles, California - Crypto.com Arena

March 14: Sacramento, California - Golden 1 Center

March 16: Portland, Orlando - MODA Center

March 17: Seattle, Washington - Climate Pledge Arena

Carrie Underwood will donate $1 from the sale of each ticket to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation (t2t.org), which has been assisting America's heroes since 9/11 by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children.

