Carrie Underwood Concerts 2022: Tickets, where to buy, dates and more

Country music star Carrie Underwood is ready to embark on her 'Denim & Rhinestones Tour' this October. The tour takes its name from Carrie Underwood's upcoming album, which will be released on June 10.
The tour, produced by AEG Presents, will include special guest Jimmie Allen on all dates. Carrie Underwood's tour will begin on October 15 in Greenville, South Carolina, and will travel to cities throughout the United States before concluding on March 17 in Seattle, Washington.
The general public can purchase tickets beginning Friday, May 20 at 10 a.m. local time. There will also be a limited number of exclusive VIP Packages available, which will include tickets, meet & greets, custom merchandise, and much more. Tickets can be purchased from the carrieunderwoodofficial.com website.
Carrie Underwood 2022 tour dates and venues
The show will feature an entirely new and visually stunning production directed by Barry Lather and produced by Nick Whitehouse and Fireplay.
Carrie Underwood's 'Denim and Rhinestone' music tour venues and dates:
- October 15: Greenville, South Carolina - Bon Secours Wellness Arena
- October 17: Indianapolis, Indiana - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- October 18: Grand Rapids, Michigan - Van Andel Arena
- October 20: Lexington, Kentucky - Rupp Arena
- October 22, 2022: Rosemont, Illinois - Allstate Arena
- October 23: Milwaukee, Wisconsin - Fiserv Forum
- October 25: Minneapolis, Minnesota - Target Center
- October 27: Grand Forks, North Dakota - Alerus Center
- October 31: Tulsa, Oklahoma - BOK Center
- November 2: Austin, Texas - Moody Center
- November 3: Houston, Texas - Toyota Center
- November 5: New Orleans, Louisiana - Smoothie King Center
- November 7: St. Louis, Missouri - Enterprise Center
- November 12: Moline, Illinois - Tax Slayer Center
- November 13: Kansas City, Missouri - T-Mobile Center
- November 15: Denver, Colorado - Ball Arena
- November 17: Salt Lake City, Utah - Vivint Arena
- November 19: San Francisco, California - Chase Center
- February 2: Miami, Florida - FTX Arena
- February 4: Tampa, Florida - Amalie Arena
- February 6: Jacksonville, Florida - Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
- February 7: Atlanta, Georgia - State Farm Arena
- February 8: Charlotte, North Carolina - Spectrum Center
- February 10: State College, Pennsylvania - Bryce Jordan Center
- February 11: Uncasville, Connecticut - Mohegan Sun Arena
- February 14: Charleston, West Virginia - Charleston Coliseum
- February 15: Washington DC - Capital One Arena
- February 17: Boston, Massachusetts - TD Garden
- February 18: Newark, New Jersey - Prudential Center
- February 21: New York - Madison Square Garden
- February 22: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Wells Fargo Center
- February 24: Charlottesville, Virginia - John Paul Jones Arena
- February 25: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania - PPG Paints Arena
- February 26: Detroit, Michigan - Little Caesars Arena
- March 1: Nashville, Tennessee - Bridgestone Arena
- March 2: Cincinnati, Ohio - Heritage Bank Center
- March 4: Columbus, Ohio - Nationwide Arena
- March 8: Dallas, Texas - American Airlines Center
- March 11: Glendale, Arizona - Gila River Arena
- March 13: Los Angeles, California - Crypto.com Arena
- March 14: Sacramento, California - Golden 1 Center
- March 16: Portland, Orlando - MODA Center
- March 17: Seattle, Washington - Climate Pledge Arena
Carrie Underwood will donate $1 from the sale of each ticket to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation (t2t.org), which has been assisting America's heroes since 9/11 by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children.