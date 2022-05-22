'American Idol' Season 20 grand finale: When and how to vote for your favorite contestant?

American Idol season 20 has announced the top three finalists and now it's time for America to decide which contestant will be crowned the singing competition winner.

HunterGirl, Noah Thompson, and Leah Marlene have reached the finals and one of them will be crowned the Season 20 winner on May 22, 2022, at 8:00 pm ET on ABC with the help of viewers' vote.

All about American Idol Season 20 grand finale voting

There are three ways - AmericanIdol.com/Vote, the American Idol app, and text through which viewers can vote for their favorite singers.

Voting will begin when the top three take the stage on Sunday. Viewers can start voting for their Idols when the finale begins at 8 pm (ET) until the last commercial break. The three-hour grand finale will end at 11 pm (ET). The vote will be live on East Coast time.

Voters should be 16 or older and situated in the Virgin Islands, the US, and Puerto Rico. There is a limit of 10 votes per contestant per method for each episode. This means viewers can vote 30 times for each contestant through all three aforementioned methods.

The top three can be voted through the following text numbers

HunterGirl

Text 4 to 21523

Noah Thompson

Text 2 to 21523

Leah Marlene

Text 6 to 21523

Voting through AmericanIdol.com/vote

To vote for your favorite singer, go to AmericanIdol.com/vote and register. After signing in, click on your favorite Idol, assign the number of votes, and click save.

Voting through the American Idol App

Viewers can download the official American Idol app from the Apple App Store or Google Play. After downloading the app, create an account, sign in, click Go to Vote Now, vote for the Idol by assigning the number of votes, and click save.

Voting through American Idol text

For text votes, viewers can text the voting above numbers of the contestant to “21523”. Voting numbers for each singer will be displayed during the finale.

All about Season 20 Grand Finale

Season 20 Grand Finale will feature the top three singing their original songs in hopes of securing America’s vote. They will also sing “The Boss” Bruce Springsteen’s songs in one of the rounds.

The show will also witness some “showstopping performances by superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie, as well as Idol legend Carrie Underwood and superstars James Arthur, Sara Bareilles, Gabby Barrett, Michael Bublé, Deana Carter, Earth, Wind & Fire, Melissa Etheridge, Flo Rida, Ben Platt, Thomas Rhett, Tai Verdes and more.”

On Sunday night, tune in on ABC to watch the top three singers and vote for the Season 20 winner. The show can also be viewed live via the ABC app and ABC.com. Viewers can also stream Hulu next Monday to watch the competition.

Edited by Srijan Sen