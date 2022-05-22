What time will The Kardashians episode 7 air on Hulu? Details revealed

The Kardashian family will never run out of drama. Episode 7 of The Kardashians will be released on Thursday, May 26, 2022, on Hulu at 12.01 am ET and Disney+ at 3.00 am ET. Fans can expect a reasonable level of drama in the upcoming episode.

Hulu’s new series The Kardashians showcases the lives of the famous Kardashian and Jenner sisters as they achieve professional and personal milestones.

What to expect from The Kardashians Episode 7?

This week on The Kardashians, Kylie and Kris Jenner will spend some mother-daughter time together. The two can be seen in a promo going to a car wash. Kylie told her mother in the promo,

"I just want to do normal things with you."

Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker will go through a Panchakarma cleanse, in which they won’t be allowed to drink alcohol, drink coffee or be intimate with each other.

Kim Kardashian will tell her family about Kanye releasing a new rap song that might portray Kim in a bad light. She says,

"That means he’s talking mad s**t about me and probably saying whatever."

This might be about Kanye’s Eazy or City of Gods song, both of which were released early in 2022 and referenced Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

What happened on The Kardashians last week?

Last week’s Kardashians episode was very emotional as Kim Kardashian passed her baby bar test and helped save Julius Jones. Kendall Jenner tried to sort things out with Scott Disick.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall talked with Kourtney and Khloe about her argument with Scott over not inviting him to her birthday dinner. She felt that Scott was being very hostile and said,

"I have been in enough toxic relationships where someone…I can’t stand it anymore. Like I shut off."

Khloe revealed that she had never seen Kendall and Scott fight. Kendall felt that Scott was victimizing himself and villainizing everybody else. Kourtney ignored Kendall and said,

"I just don’t have the energy for this. My head is on a different planet and I feel like I am living a different life. I am unsubscribing from this drama."

Khloe asked Kourtney to talk to Scott about setting some boundaries and felt he was attacking Kendall because he could not say anything to Kourtney.

She did have a conversation with Scott about the fight. Scott felt that neither of them could put their point through earlier. Kendall revealed that she was trying to apologize to him and said,

"I have always been your supporter."

It looked like the two sorted things out.

Kim Kardashian

Kim met her friend Scott Budnick, who had dedicated his life to helping people stuck in prison. She confessed to him wanting to open her firm that recruits and funds already incarcerated people. Kim revealed that she wanted to help a death row inmate Brandon Bernard in 2020 and spoke with him several times. Kim Kardashian was his last phone call before getting executed.

Fans saw Kim and Scott Budnick helped Julius Jones’ sentence reduced from the death penalty to life in prison without the possibility of parole by using their influence on social media platforms and asking other influential people to do the same. Many others were seen participating in protests to save him from the execution.

Kim believed him to be an innocent man and felt scared for her boys about them hanging out with the wrong people.

The governor did grant Julius Jones a pardon, which reduced the sentence. Kim Kardashian passed the baby bar exam and cried after learning about the result in front of her girls. She said,

"I am so happy North is here to see this because my kids know I have taken time away from them to study."

Kim revealed that Kanye picked up the children for school. She said,

"No matter what we are going through, I always want my kids to be around their dad as much as possible."

Kanye was seen taking the children to school in a fire truck.

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe and Tristian worked out in Kim’s gym since Khloe’s house was being constructed. Tristian revealed that he got a fan ejected from one of his games because he called Khloe a w***e for dating only basketball players.

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian tried to have a child with Travis Barker through IVF. She was happy to discover that she had one good follicle. The couple had a family dinner together with their children.

The new episodes of The Kardashians are released every Thursday on Hulu and Disney+.

Edited by Suchitra