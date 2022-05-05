Ray J breaks silence: Hip-hop star reveals texts messages with Kim Kardashian, claims leaking private tape was a deal between the couple and Kris Jenner

Ray J has finally broken his silence about his past viral tape with ex-partner Kim Kardashian. He claimed that the move to release the tape was a pre-planned deal between the couple, Kris Jenner and Vivid Entertainment.

The tape first surfaced online in2007 when Kim and Ray were in a relationship. Shortly after the controversy, Kim catapulted to fame with the first season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Last month, the infamous tape made news once again as Kim's six-year-old son Saint came across an advertisement for the "unreleased footage" of the tape while playing Roblox.

The incident left Kim devastated, and the SKIMS founder was seen crying about the situation during the opening episode of her new HULU show, The Kardashians.

Another episode of the reality series also showed Kanye West retrieving all alleged copies of the tape from Ray J. Meanwhile, Kim also told her lawyers that she would "burn" down anyone who was planning to spread the tape once again.

Ray J addresses Kim Kardashian tape controversy

Ray J opened up about the Kim Kardashian tape controversy in a recent interview (Image via Michael Tran/Getty Images)

After maintaining years of silence on the issue, Ray J recently opened up about the Kim Kardashian tape controversy while speaking to The Daily Mail.

The hip-hop star made a shocking revelation during the interview. He claimed that Kim herself released the tape "like an album" in 2007.

Ray added that she kept the only existing copy stashed in a Nike shoebox under her bed along with the remaining tapes they filmed.

Ray J also stated that he never had a copy of the tapes and only possessed certain photos and texts Kim sent him between 2002 and 2009. He further said:

"I've sat in the shadows for over 14 years allowing the Kardashians to use my name, to abuse my name, make billions of dollars over a decade-and-a-half talking about a topic I've never really spoken about."

The 41-year-old also claimed that he was not involved in the publication of the video. He further alleged that the tape was created in a pre-planned deal with Kim and even Kris Jenner:

"I've never leaked anything. I have never leaked a s*x tape in my life. It has never been a leak. It's always been a deal and a partnership between Kris Jenner and Kim and me and we've always been partners since the beginning of this thing."

Ray J also revealed several text message exchanges between himself and Kim. A recent text showed Kim addressing how she joked about a private moment between the pair during the latest episode of The Kardashians. Kim clarified that her comment was only a "sarcastic joke" and that she was laughing when she said it.

Speaking about the tape, Ray shared that he suggested that Kim publish the clip after seeing Paris Hilton skyrocket to fame following the release of her video with Rick Salomon.

However, Ray said contrary to Kim's claims about the video being released against her will, she was allegedly excited by the idea. According to him, she discussed the plan with her mother and convinced her to release it via Vivid Entertainment.

RapCoverMedia @RapCoverMedia Kim Kardashian Calls Kanye West Crying Saying Their 6 Year Old Son Saint, Saw An Ad On Roblox Hinting A Leaked S*x Tape With Kim And Ray J Kim Kardashian Calls Kanye West Crying Saying Their 6 Year Old Son Saint, Saw An Ad On Roblox Hinting A Leaked S*x Tape With Kim And Ray J 😳 https://t.co/JW5IuRdYR7

Ray J said he and Kim signed a contract for three videos. These include two private tapes, one created at the Esperanza Hotel in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and the other made in Santa Barbara. A third tape was also made and listed as an intro to the Cabo footage.

However, the singer claimed that only one out of the three tapes was released, and the remaining videos were kept at Kim's own house:

"It was something we did in Cabo on a trip for her birthday and it was something extra we were doing in the hotel. She kept them all – she had to go find that tape and then present it. I never had a tape in my possession in our whole relationship."

Ray J also said he now regrets his role in making the tape after he was publicly blamed for releasing it. He shared that the accusations have negatively impacted his career and relationships and also left him feeling suicidal:

"I felt suicidal because when you know something's real and it's true and you're watching a whole family create an empire from a lie they've created, it's heartbreaking and disrespectful to all the entertainers who have been honest and true to their craft."

The Love & Hip Hop alum claimed he could not be part of any major network television shows like Dancing with the Stars and America's Got Talent due to his image:

"Because of what they made me, I'm not allowed to be in those places."

He also claimed that the Kardashians celebrated his downfall:

"For me, I've been walking on eggshells thinking I'm going to get in trouble for telling the truth and I've been holding onto it for the past 14 years and watching them humiliate me. They're celebrating my destruction."

Ray J also opened up about providing Kanye West with a device filled with personal photos and "mini-videos" from his four-year relationship with Kim. However, he clarified that there was no private clip of the pair in the device:

"It wasn't a s*x tape – it was a lot of pictures, a lot of little mini videos and a lot of proof we've been talking over the years."

Ray also dismissed Kanye's claims of extortion and said he did not receive any money for handing over the content and only did so to end Kim's constant fears.

He also said that he is expecting consequences for speaking the truth, but he is relieved about sharing his side of the story.

Ray J said he has been "forced to live a lie" all along. He apparently wants people to know the truth so that he can tell everyone, especially his daughter Melody, that he is not "a bad guy who exploits and disrespects women."

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh