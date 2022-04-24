Kim Kardashian threatens to sue Roblox for explicit advertisement, developer gets banned

Kim Kardashian recently threatened to sue Roblox over an in-game ad purportedly showing "new footage" from an infamous tape of her younger years. In response, Roblox has now banned the game's community developer from the platform.

It's every parent's nightmare when they see their child finding out about their explicit secrets, especially on a gaming platform like Roblox. On a recent episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, Kim K's fears came true when her 6-year-old son Saint showed her an ad leading to Kim's racy video from the past while playing the game. She was taken aback and, in tears, ended up calling her ex-husband, Kayne West.

The Kardashians are back in front of the camera ten months after the final season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians aired. This article will discuss the events that unfolded on the first episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, why the platform is in the spotlight, and whether this was a planned move by the show's creators or something that happened.

Kim's explicit content advertised on Roblox

Issue explained

It all happened during the premiere of Hulu’s reality television series, The Kardashians, on April 14. Well, nothing's changed as the show format is the same. However, it seems like the drama will be unpredictable.

Saint West, Kim Kardashian's six-year-old, came upon an advertisement for a racy video that promoted a game on the platform. The promoted game, according to Kim, claimed to contain additional unpublished material from her 2007 video.

Saint approached Kim K with his iPad in hand, amused about seeing a game with his mother on it, and she swiftly turned to her sister Khloe to see if she could explain the situation better. When she says it's a Roblox character, Saint corrects his mother, telling her it's a game developed by someone.

Saint, who can't read yet, appeared unaffected and attempted to reclaim his game from Kim Kardashian while she showed the ad to Khloé.

Of course, the ad turned out to be clickbait, but it didn't stop Kim Kardashian from threatening to sue the platform and Ray J's crew for spreading the rumor that a second tape existed. Kim said:

"I have all the time, all the money, and all of the resources to burn them all to the f**king ground.”

Incidentally, Kim's outburst led to The Kardashians Episode 1 getting its title, Burn Them All to the F**king Ground.

Since the scenario included Saint, one of her four children with Kanye West, she called the renowned rapper/producer and sobbed over the phone about the situation.

Kim Kardashian as a mother

It seems like Kanye is calling Kim out for not being a capable mother. This is indicated in the new song titled Eazy. In the song, Kanye claims that Kim relies on nannies and cameras to help raise her children. The rapper notes:

"I got love for the nannies, but real family is better / The cameras watch the kids, y'all stop takin' the credit"

While some sympathized with Kardashian's cries to protect her children from her past, others were quick to point out the SKIMS CEO's new crying face, which joins her in numerous other teary-eyed mouth-gaping TV moments.

Derpy 💕 @ftDerpy roblox is being sued by kim kardashian over this roblox is being sued by kim kardashian over this https://t.co/uIBzEBnWYT

Kim Kardashian's bungled cry is understandable from a motherly standpoint, as she wants to protect her children from inappropriate situations, especially given Roblox's current issues with objectionable content.

Mymy.Itsme @07Momomo #stantwitter I never thought in my life, seeing Kim Kardashian crying about Roblox #stantwitter I never thought in my life, seeing Kim Kardashian crying about Roblox https://t.co/qNNan31eDH

Creeper Liam @Sayantanhalda12 I guess roblox change the age restriction I guess roblox change the age restriction https://t.co/mEsmzQQ0Dy

Some say that Roblox vets the texts and the content would have never been deemed palatable. If Saint didn't have an age-restricted profile, Kim's "negligence" as a mother would be the real problem.

To summarize the story, Saint was most likely using a Roblox account that had no age restrictions and he was playing on a platform that his mother was clearly unfamiliar with. So, the plot was not made up.

Roblox response

Roblox has reportedly banned the game's developer. Below is the full statement from the Roblox spokesperson:

"The referenced video was never available on our platform—we have strict moderation and policies to protect our community, including zero tolerance for sexual content of any kind which violates our Community Rules. The text reference to the tape that got around our filters was quickly taken down and fortunately visible only to an extremely small number of people on the platform. We also swiftly took down the associated experience and banned the community developer involved with the incident."

Roblox and predators

Amber Petersen, a mother from the United States, said she felt "traumatized and violated on so many levels" after her daughter's Roblox avatar was the target of a virtual assault.

Keeping abreast of the times in internet gaming may be a multi-level task for parents, especially when what's 'popular' changes at the speed of a mouse click.

One of the most popular games in the world today is also one of the riskiest. However, further purchases aren't the game's major flaw, it's the social interaction between players.

The platform is designed to encourage gamers to communicate and establish friends. There is little to no control over the types of people who play the game or their age limits. However, this isn't just an issue with this platform. Predators lurk everywhere in the online world, especially where games are promoted for children.

In Summation

Roblox made the correct decision in banning the developers who advertised Kim's tape from their platform. As a children's gaming website, no child should be exposed to adult advertisements.

Kim's shock was understandable, as she shouldn't have had to deal with something that occurred 20 years ago. Fortunately, the platform has accepted responsibility, and everything appears to be fine for the business tycoon and her family.

Even Kim Kardashian has decided not to play the victim. She claims to have the money, the right lawyers and enough resources to burn the game to the ground. Only time will tell how this turns out.

Edited by R. Elahi