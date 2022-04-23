Roblox Custom PC Tycoon promo codes for April 2022: Free Parts and Cash

Roblox never fails to amaze its users with the various games and experiences to offer. There is always something for everyone available for gamers to play.

It has a lot to offer, from shooting enemies and escaping from spooky creatures to making pizzas for the customers. Custom PC Tycoon is a game designed for players to build their PCs and sell them for cash.

Later, gamers can customize their PCs even better and stronger with the cash bought in exchange for selling their PCs. Keep building and selling PCs until the players become the ultimate tech tycoon.

Published by Fallen Worlds official group, it is among the most popular games on Roblox. The game is played, loved, and praised for its unique ideas by millions of players worldwide.

Many codes are given out by the developers to help the player meet the objectives of the game faster, make an impression on the opponent, and make the gaming more fun by redeeming amazing rewards.

New codes are generally available when the game reaches a certain amount of likes or visits. Many players use these codes to become the ultimate PC tycoon as soon as possible. This article is all about the new Custom PC Tycoon promo codes to gain free cash, parts, and exciting prizes.

Roblox: Custom PC tycoon promo codes to redeem free cash, parts, and much more

New active codes

There’s a fresh list of new valid codes for Roblox Custom PC Tycoon.

These codes can be used to redeem free parts for players to customize their next PC, redeem free cash, generate free valuable builds, and many other things to make a stronger PC than other PC Tycoons in the game.

Players should note that the codes are case-sensitive and are not long-lasting. This means the codes are not guaranteed to work forever in the game and could expire in the coming days. So players are always recommended to check the latest list of codes.

Codes for Roblox Custom Pc Tycoon (Image via Roblox)

Also, copy the same code to make it work accordingly. Without further delay, here’s a list of all the newly available, valid, and working Custom PC Tycoon codes (April 2022):

• 70K Likes– Redeem code for free PC Parts (NEW)

• April Fools– Redeem code for free PC Parts

• Lunar– Redeem code for a 3000W Tiger PSU

• 7M Visits– Redeem code for SP 5CE Motherboard

• 30K Likes– Redeem code for 6Bit V0 CPU

• NewUpdate– Redeem code for 1,500 Cash

• 5M visits– Redeem code for Fusion Cooler

• Merry Christmas– Redeem code for free Fans

• Supportive– Redeem code for the Nightcore Case

• FirstMilestone– Redeem code for a free part

• LikePower– Redeem code for a free part

• 7k Likes– Redeem code for free Ram

• 3k likes– Redeem code for free Memory

• 400k visits!– Redeem code for free Ram

• Fan Power– Redeem code for free Whoosh Cooling

Expired codes

Currently, there are no expired codes available for Custom PC Tycoon.

How to redeem codes in Custom PC tycoon?

To redeem any of the above mentioned active codes for Roblox Custom PC Tycoon, follow the steps given below:

I. Open Roblox Custom PC Tycoon on either mobile or PC

II. Click on the settings option available on the side of the screen

III. A dialog box will appear

IV. Copy the desired code correctly from the list given above and paste it into the “Type code here” option

V. Hit the Redeem option

VI. Enjoy the rewards!

Players can always stay updated with new codes and other updates regarding the game by following the developers of the game on Twitter or the official Discord server.

Egg Hunt event

The Egg Hunt Event is a new update on the game. The event involves searching for Eggs around the map to win unique and exciting items. Stay tuned for further updates like this to become the ultimate PC Tycoon!

