Who is Brylee Ivers? Meet DWTS Pro Brandon Armstrong's fiancee as couple announce engagement

Dancing with the Stars: Live! Brandon Armstrong is engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Brylee Ivers. After planning a romantic movie trailer proposal “for a couple of months,” the dancing star popped the question to his ladylove on March 7, Monday.

Armstrong bent on his knees with a custom-made 3.5-carat engagement ring with a diamond and gold band in his hand and asked the life-changing question, to which Ivers said yes with teary eyes.

They got to know about each other on Instagram, and after messaging for almost a month, the couple met at The Cheesecake Factory on their first date. They instantly clicked and officially started dating in early 2021.

All about Brandon Armstrong's fiancée Brylee Ivers

Brylee Ivers is a social media manager. She completed her Bachelor’s degree in Communication, Public Relations from Utah Valley University in 2020.

While studying, the 23-year-old also worked throughout her course. Ivers started working as a bank teller in Wells Fargo and, after eight months of experience, she worked at Vantage Marketing in the San Francisco Bay Area as a sales representative.

After this, the content creator took a part-time job at Red Bull in Utah and worked there from 2019-2021 as a student marketeer and in the sales marketing and university support department.

Taking her career ahead, Miss Salem worked at Ypsilon Dresses as a marketing and public relations intern for five months before joining the operations and sales management team to date.

Apart from working for the company, Ivers is also a social media marketer and admin at Alta Moda Bridal in Utah.

The explorer also loves to help people. During her volunteering days, she helped raise “over $1,000 for children at Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah,” according to her LinkedIn profile.

Due to her helping act, Miss Salem Organization and Miss Greater Salt Lake Organization honored Ivers with Platform Service Award in June 2018 for “conducting a free vision screening for children in need.”

When not working, the Disney lover likes going to the movies and loves watching spooky films. She also likes “Top Golf (Men’s Driver, Mid-range), Swig (32 oz. Texas Tab).”

After finding her soulmate, Ivers is all excited to start a new journey with Armstrong and see what the future holds for them.

Edited by Shaheen Banu