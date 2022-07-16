What is Alfonso Ribeiro’s net worth in 2022? Actor’s fortune explored after he joins Tyra Banks as DWTS co-host

This fall, Dancing With the Stars (DWTS) is all set to return soon with a new season. Tyra Banks will return to her hosting duties, but she won't be alone this time. Former DWTS winner Alfonso Ribeiro will join Banks as the co-host of Season 31. The duo has known each other for decades as they worked together in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Another significant change is that the new season will premiere on Disney+ and not on the ABC network.

Speaking about his return to the reality TV show's stage, Ribeiro stated in a press release:

“Dancing with the Stars has been such an important part of my life for so many years, and I am ecstatic to officially re-join this tight-knit family as cohost. Tyra and I have a longstanding friendship that I hope will resonate with all of the fans at home as we kick off this new season on Disney+.”

With this new gig, the 50-year-old celebrity added a feather in his cap.

How rich is DWTS' Alfonso Ribeiro?: Exploring a man of many talents

Alfonso Ribeiro is a man of many talents, which helped him earn his place in the entertainment industry. As of 2022, his estimated net worth is $4 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Ribeiro is famous for playing Carlton Banks in the iconic TV series, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, alongside Will Smith. He is also known for hosting the comedy TV show America's Funniest Home Videos.

Apart from being an actor and TV host, he is also a fantastic dancer, singer, voice artist, and director. He started his acting career at eight on the Broadway theater platform. His best works include The Tap Dance Kid, which bagged him a nomination for an Outer Critics Circle Award.

He later grabbed attention with his appearance in a commercial with legendary Michael Jackson. In 1990, he rose to fame as Carlton Banks in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, where his character had a famous dance routine to Tom Jones' It's Not Unusual.

Ribeiro has hosted multiple TV shows, including Catch 21, GSN Live, Big Time Rush, Spell-Mageddon, I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, Things We Do for Love, America's Funniest Home Videos, and Shake It Up.

He has been married to Angela Unkrich since 2012. They live in Los Angeles with their three children — Alfonso Lincoln Ribeiro Jr., Anders Reyn Ribeiro, and Ava Sue Ribeiro. Previously, Ribeiro was married to Robin Stapler from 2002 to 2006 and has been co-parenting their daughter, Sienna.

Alfonso Ribeiro once appeared as a DWTS guest judge

Alfonso Ribeiro has donned almost every role on DWTS. He was a former contestant who appeared in Season 19 with pro-dancer Witney Carson. The duo won the season. On Instagram, Carson shared her excitement about Ribeiro's return to the dance reality show.

Ribeiro later returned to the stage as a guest judge in Season 21 and is now set to don a full-time role on the show. Pro-dancer Cheryl Burke and host Tyra Banks mentioned Ribeiro's comeback news on social media.

DWTS Season 31 will premiere this fall but on a different network. Instead of ABC, the new installment will air episodes on Disney+.

