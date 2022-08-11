"Your moment to shine": Fans ecstatic as Alexis creates history after winning So You Think You Can Dance 

So You Think You Can Dance returned for its Season 17 grand finale on Wednesday night. It all boiled down to this week, where one contestant would walk away with the title and a massive cash prize of $100,000. The two contestants who made it to the finale were Alexis and Keaton.

The So You Think You Can Dance grand finale opened up with a group performance by former contestants from the season and the judges' solos. This week, Alexis and Keaton performed five routines each - a group routine, a solo, performances with each other, performances with a former partner of their choice, and a performance with an All-Star.

Once Alexis and Keaton completed their performances, the studio audience had to cast their vote for their favorite dancer. The contestant with the highest number of votes was crowned the winner of Season 17 of So You Think You Can Dance.

After weeks of performing complex routines and escaping elimination, Alexis emerged as the winner after receiving the highest number of votes. She won a massive cash prize and the title of America's favorite dancer.

Alexis has been a frontrunner the entire season and has received rave reviews from the judges based on their weekly performances. The So You Think You Can Dance Season 17 winner also took the judge's comments seriously and improved on them each week, which brought her this far.

The So You Think You Can Dance winner created history as the first female ballroom dancer to win the title, and fans who witnessed her win couldn't control their excitement. Viewers who watched the episode took to social media to share their opinions.

Fans congratulate Alexis on creating history in So You Think You Can Dance

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that they were excited about Alexis's win, claiming it was well-deserved. Fans further congratulated Alexis as she bagged the title of America's favorite dancer.

Here's what Alexis had to say about her win in So You Think You Can Dance Season 17

After Cat Deeley announced that Alexis was the winner of Season 17, the ballroom dancer shared that her family would be the proudest of her win. Continuing, she said,

"Honestly every week had been such a blessing, and you know, it's been a new journey, a new experience, and you know, new trials to overcome. There's so many things I learned about myself that, you know, I didn't know of and so many amazing people that I consider family now."

Talking about her co-finalist Keaton, Alexis shared that he was the best friend and brother a girl could ask for.

Alexis chose to do the Samba for her performance with former contestant and her best friend, Carter. JoJo Siwa shared that her performance gave the judge chills. Leah Remini shared that Alexis delivered.

For her solo routine, Alexis performed her typical Latin moves. When it came to her All-Star performance with Jason Glover, the duo performed a contemporary routine. As for her final performance with Keaton, she showed off her ballroom moves. All five of her performances made the studio audience vote in her favor, which led to her victory.

