"Makes no sense": So You Think You Can Dance fans criticize the series for eliminating Ralyn over Essence

So You Think You Can Dance returned to Fox for an all-new groovy episode on Wednesday night, and this week the stakes were higher than ever. Host Cat Deeley revealed that the contestants would be going head-to-head against each other in groups of two, with only one advancing to the semi-finals.

Kayla Marie @slp2be20 I’m sorry… but how did Essence make it on and not Ralyn?!?! This makes no sense to me. Ralyn is one of the best dancers this season. Ralyn and Keaton were the two strongest dancers this season hands down #sytycd I’m sorry… but how did Essence make it on and not Ralyn?!?! This makes no sense to me. Ralyn is one of the best dancers this season. Ralyn and Keaton were the two strongest dancers this season hands down #sytycd

The Top 6 had to draw cards, and the two contestants with the same color card would battle it out against each other for a spot in the Top 3. Carter was up against Alexis, Keaton performed against Beau, and Essence against Ralyn. After their performances, the studio audience voted for their favorite dancer.

While fans were glad that Keaton and Alexis made it to the Top 3, they were displeased that Essence advanced to the semi-finals over Ralyn.

Essence makes it to the Top 3 over Ralyn in So You Think You Can Dance Episode 10, Season 17

Before their solo battle, the So You Think You Can Dance contestants performed two trio routines. The first one was a girls' group performance. They performed a hip-hop routine, and even though it wasn't Ralyn's strongest suit, she managed to keep up. tWitch shared that Essence had her moment since hip-hop was her genre.

For their next group performance, Ralyn, Carter, and Beau performed a contemporary routine. JoJo Siwa shared that their performance was a work of art.

Meanwhile, Essence, Alexis, and Keaton performed a Jazz routine. Apart from hip-hop, Essence seemed to struggle in other genres she attempted, and the same was true for this performance. JoJo told Essence that there were mistakes that were tough to look past, especially at this stage of the competition.

For the final solo battle, Essence and Ralyn went head-to-head against each other. Essence shared that she was aware that Ralyn wouldn't hold back despite being friends, hence she was going to do the same and perform her best.

After her previous group performance, the So You Think You Can Dance contestant made a comeback with her hip-hop performance. tWitch commented on Essence's performance, claiming that she attacked her style.

Ralyn, on the other hand, gave an equally impeccable solo performance. But the decision was left in the hands of the studio audience. Ultimately, the contestant with the highest votes advanced to the semi-finals next week.

To everyone's surprise, that So You Think You Can Dance contestant was Essence. Fans who watched the episode weren't happy with the decision and claimed it should've been Ralyn to advance to the Top 3.

Fans slam So You Think You Can Dance for sending Essence to the semi-finals over Ralyn

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that it made no sense. Some fans added that Essence should've been eliminated long ago. A few fans also criticized the show's voting process, claiming they should bring back the vote-from-home option so that the right contestant would've been saved.

Cesar Viramontes @drybones72 Essence should have been voted out on the first episode of #SYTYCD Essence should have been voted out on the first episode of #SYTYCD

Kon’nich!wa㊗️ @TokyoTraphouse_ You guys sucked this year ! How can you possibly accept RALYN going home over ESSENCE ?!!!! Sad to say but Essence is ASS. #SYTYCD You guys sucked this year ! How can you possibly accept RALYN going home over ESSENCE ?!!!! Sad to say but Essence is ASS. #SYTYCD

Samantha @SammytheScorp Essence should not have been moving forward, she was the least impressive #SYTYCD Essence should not have been moving forward, she was the least impressive #SYTYCD

Emma @EmmaBeard333



Also Essence solos are just not it Would've rather seen beau vs Keaton, Ray vs Carter & Alexis vs EssenceAlso Essence solos are just not it #sytycd Would've rather seen beau vs Keaton, Ray vs Carter & Alexis vs Essence Also Essence solos are just not it #sytycd

Lindsay @moremilam They already had that video made so those votes didn’t matter. The producers rigged it. Rayln had a stronger performance and always did MOUNDS above Essence while they always modified for Essence same way they did for Beau. Sad but at least Beau is gone. #sytycd They already had that video made so those votes didn’t matter. The producers rigged it. Rayln had a stronger performance and always did MOUNDS above Essence while they always modified for Essence same way they did for Beau. Sad but at least Beau is gone. #sytycd

✨ @scarletazula #SYTYCD essence seems like a nice girl and everything, but i don’t understand how she keeps making it through essence seems like a nice girl and everything, but i don’t understand how she keeps making it through 😭 #SYTYCD

Sara Michelle @sarambcraft Essence couldn’t point her toes and fell out of turns in that trio but we’re gonna pick her over Ralyn lmao #SYTYCD Essence couldn’t point her toes and fell out of turns in that trio but we’re gonna pick her over Ralyn lmao #SYTYCD

Emily Elizabeth @EmElizabeth928 I would have voted railyn over essence. I don’t get all the love for Essence… #sytycd I would have voted railyn over essence. I don’t get all the love for Essence…#sytycd

lєαh @flutzafana Ralyn needs to make it through tonight, I’m happy essence made it this far but I gotta go for the former #sytycd Ralyn needs to make it through tonight, I’m happy essence made it this far but I gotta go for the former #sytycd

black carrie bradshaw @ThenDkayWasLike They keep saying “americas favorite dancer” but only the audience is voting???? Make it make sense #SYTYCD They keep saying “americas favorite dancer” but only the audience is voting???? Make it make sense #SYTYCD

So You Think You Can Dance airs every Wednesday at 9 pm ET only on Fox. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

