"Beau must go": Why do fans want the So You Think You Can Dance contestant eliminated in Episode 10?

Fox's So You Think You Can Dance returned for another foot-tapping episode on Wednesday night. The stakes are higher this week, as host Cat Deeley revealed that three contestants would be heading home. While viewers have their favorite contestants who they wish will be saved, there's one contestant most want to send home. It was none other than Beau Harmon.

Episode 10 of So You Think You Can Dance, titled Head 2 Head, featured the Top 6 contestants returning to center stage, fighting a chance to make it to the next round. This week, the contestants battled against each other. They had to perform two trio performances. Later, two dancers performed a solo, and the studio audience had to vote to save one.

With this week being the biggest night of the competition, fans claim to have had enough of one particular contestant, and that was none other than Beau.

Fans hope Beau Harmon gets eliminated this week in So You Think You Can Dance

Beau is known for his Broadway performances. When he auditioned, he had fans rooting for him and his routines. Now, fans claim they have seen enough and hope he is one of the three to get eliminated this week.

Viewers' opinion of wanting the So You Think You Can Dance contestant to get eliminated this week only grew after his trio performance. His first performance was with the boys. They chose to perform a Broadway number, which was Beau's forte.

After their performance, Leah shared that she felt it was a missed opportunity for Beau. Lean Remini shared,

"This is your dance. This is where you shine. This is your stuff. And I just think there was just a lack of moments for you to shine. I saw them fighting here and I wanted to see a little bit more of that fight from you tonight."

After his second performance, tWitch also commented on Beau's routine and claimed he needed to see a fighting spirit from him.

Fans who watched the episode agreed with tWitch and shared that it was time that the So You Think You Can Dance contestant was eliminated from the competition.

Fans wish Beau Harmon gets eliminated from So You Think You Can Dance Season 17, Episode 10

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that Beau couldn't excel at any other routine except Broadway. Adding to that, a few other fans shared that Beau didn't have the same challenging moves as the other contestants. Many other viewers said that they wished he would get eliminated.

Marissa @marissaeliza Okay. I’m finally on team Jojo stop praising Beau and offer some criticism. Took me long enough #SYTYCD Okay. I’m finally on team Jojo stop praising Beau and offer some criticism. Took me long enough #SYTYCD

Karen_B @kbeckham61

#SYTYCD As usual Beau didn't have the same challenging moves as the other dancers. As usual Beau didn't have the same challenging moves as the other dancers.#SYTYCD

Teresa @tannemic Keaton outdanced Carter and Beau, but Carter and Keaton are so far above Beau’s level, it’s not even funny. #sytycd Keaton outdanced Carter and Beau, but Carter and Keaton are so far above Beau’s level, it’s not even funny. #sytycd

lєαh @flutzafana Another Broadway number cause Beau cannot excel at anything else #sytycd Another Broadway number cause Beau cannot excel at anything else #sytycd https://t.co/67zDQStHLF

Autumn @autumn20__ Judges please do better, Beau has been in the bottom multiple times now, so what does that tell you about how people see him as a dancer? #SYTYCD Judges please do better, Beau has been in the bottom multiple times now, so what does that tell you about how people see him as a dancer? #SYTYCD

Kelly @lsukelly_ Of course it was a damn Broadway routine, because let's just keep making it as easy for Beau as possible. 🙄 #SYTYCD Of course it was a damn Broadway routine, because let's just keep making it as easy for Beau as possible. 🙄 #SYTYCD

Whataday😳 @Whatada15315194 #sytycd Beau hasn't went home yet bc he has JoJo enough said 🤪 #sytycd Beau hasn't went home yet bc he has JoJo enough said 🤪

nia @niathelegend27 hoped this episode would be where beau was actually given a completely different style. instead, he got his OWN style. and he was out-danced in it. if he stays tonight i’m calling BS, i already suspect favoritism but at that point it would just be ridiculous. #SYTYCD hoped this episode would be where beau was actually given a completely different style. instead, he got his OWN style. and he was out-danced in it. if he stays tonight i’m calling BS, i already suspect favoritism but at that point it would just be ridiculous. #SYTYCD

Michelle Kelley @jeremygamer29 🤩 Essence was the stand out in hip hop... Kinda like the broadway routine a little better, but Beau did fall behind...🤩 Essence was the stand out in hip hop... #sytycd Kinda like the broadway routine a little better, but Beau did fall behind... ☺️🤩 Essence was the stand out in hip hop... #sytycd

Corinne M @cmcsed9 This is the 3rd time Beau has done Contemporary and it's been bad every time. #SYTYCD This is the 3rd time Beau has done Contemporary and it's been bad every time. #SYTYCD

Cayla Koslow @CaylaKoslow I swear if beau doesn’t go home tonight I’m done with this season #sytycd I swear if beau doesn’t go home tonight I’m done with this season #sytycd

Michelle @istolethecatspj I love getting to see dancers of all shapes and sizes, Beau just wasn't the right fit for this show. #SYTYCD I love getting to see dancers of all shapes and sizes, Beau just wasn't the right fit for this show. #SYTYCD

Abby Marie @abs_mariee 🤷🏼‍♀️ Good for him but I don’t understand lol I’m not trying to be mean but like how did Beau even make it to the top 6?! Like HOW, I just don’t see it at all🤷🏼‍♀️ Good for him but I don’t understand lol #SYTYCD I’m not trying to be mean but like how did Beau even make it to the top 6?! Like HOW, I just don’t see it at all😬🤷🏼‍♀️ Good for him but I don’t understand lol #SYTYCD

Here's more information on what happened this week on So You Think You Can Dance, Episode 10, Season 17

After the trio performances, the contestants went head-to-head against another dancer. Alexis battled it out against Carter. Beau and Keaton danced against each other. Essence and Ralyn were paired against each other.

After each contestant performed their solo routine, the studio audience voted for their favorite performances of the night. The three contestants with the highest number of votes will advance to next week's semi-finals and one step closer to the grand finale. The three contestants with the lowest number of votes will be eliminated from the competition.

So You Think You Can Dance airs every Wednesday at 9 pm ET only on Fox. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

