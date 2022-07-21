"That was DOPE": Fans loved Carter and Bailey's hip-hop routine in So You Think You Can Dance Episode 9

So You Think You Can Dance returned to Fox for an all-new episode on Wednesday night, and this week the All-Stars returned. The Top 6 contestants were paired with fan favorite alums from the previous seasons. They had to impress the judges with unique performances to save themselves from elimination.

Emily Elizabeth @EmElizabeth928 Yoooooo Carter just shocked the hell outta me. That was DOPE! Finally a routine that feels like the show we all loved #SYTYCD Yoooooo Carter just shocked the hell outta me. That was DOPE! Finally a routine that feels like the show we all loved #SYTYCD

The night's first performance showcased Carter and Bailey performing a highly energetic hip-hop routine. Bailey was a first-time All-Star and the winner of So You Think You Can Dance Season 16. Carter shared that he was nervous about performing, with Bailey claiming that he would have to bring it all.

Halfway through the competition, the pressure was even higher for Carter. He had to put aside his usual routines and be a hip-hop dancer. His choreographer, Gabe de Guzman, shared that Carter had that bold confidence needed for his performance and that all he needed to do was translate it into it.

Taking to the stage, Carter and Bailey brought that energy right from the start. Dressed up like zombies, their performance gave thriller vibes that made it interesting to watch. From start to finish, the duo didn't miss a beat.

So You Think You Can Dance @DANCEonFOX



Choreography by:



Tune in now on @foxtv. We pity the ghoul who decided to skip tonight's episode cause Carter and Bailey got the audience HYPE with this Hip-Hop number! Choreography by: @gabedofficial

Their performance received roaring applause from the judges and studio audience. tWitch shared that their energy was precisely where it needed to be for an opening performance. Leah Remini shared that she was entertained by both of them. Jojo Siwa added that this was her favorite hip-hop number on So You Think You Can Dance thus far.

After receiving such raving reviews from the judges, Bailey and Carter were also applauded by fans who were wowed by their routine.

Fans were impressed with Bailey and Carter's hip-hop routine in So You Think You Can Dance Season 17, Episode 9

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that they loved Cater and Bailey's routine. Apart from that, fans also added that their energy was out of the world.

Marychelle 💋🦄 @unicornMarychel #SYTYCD #SoYouThinkYouCanDance Carter dancing with Bailey this week. Honeyyy!!! Energy was out of this world Carter dancing with Bailey this week. Honeyyy!!! Energy was out of this world 🔥 #SYTYCD #SoYouThinkYouCanDance

🌺 Zahra 🌺 @Zahrugh This was the energy I needed from the season starting! A whole different vibe!! #SYTYCD This was the energy I needed from the season starting! A whole different vibe!! #SYTYCD

Linda @mzcaramelbunni A hip hop Thriller tease!! I enjoyed that routine. #SYTYCD A hip hop Thriller tease!! I enjoyed that routine. #SYTYCD

lєαh @flutzafana Oh that was the best choreo of the season so far niceee #sytycd Oh that was the best choreo of the season so far niceee #sytycd

StarryMag @StarryMag I am living for this hip hop routine #sytycd I am living for this hip hop routine #sytycd

More information on what happened this week on So You Think You Can Dance Episode 9, Season 17

At the beginning of the episode, host Cat Deeley revealed that three contestants would face elimination. But there is a shocking twist waiting at the end of the episode.

During last week's episode, Anna and Waverly were eliminated, making the competition even more challenging for the Top 6. After Bailey and Carter's performance, 5 more contestants were left to impress the judges with their routines on So You Think You Can Dance.

Raylan was paired with Comfort Fedoke, Alexis was paired with Amy Yakima, Keaton and Ezra Sosa were paired together, Beau performed an emotional routine with Lex Ishimoto, and Essence was paired with Koine Iwasaki.

So You Think You Can Dance Season 17 has featured many changes since it premiered. The famed reality TV competition series got rid of their usual public voting and revealed that the studio audience would decide who would be saved. Contestants who receive the lowest number of votes will face elimination. The judges then determine which male and female contestants will leave the competition.

So You Think You Can Dance airs every Wednesday at 9 pm ET only on Fox. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

