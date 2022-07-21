What time will So You Think You Can Dance Season 17 Episode 9 air? Six returnees, release date and more

Fox's So You Think You Can Dance is all set to return with another episode on Wednesday night. This week, the top six contestants will battle it out for a chance to make it to the next round.

The popular reality TV dance competition returned to screens this summer after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Season 17 had a lot of changes. Though host Cat Deeley returned, judges Mary Murphy, Nigel Lythgoe, Laurieann Gibson, and Dominic Sandoval were replaced by JoJo Siwa, Stephen “tWitch” Boss and Matthew Morrison. Morrison was later replaced by Leah Remini.

The series also got rid of its public votes. Voting on which dancers should stay in the competition is now limited to the studio audience. Two male and two female contestants with the lowest votes will face elimination. The judges will then deliberate and decide which two contestants to eliminate.

Episode 9 of So You Think You Can Dance Season 17 will air on Wednesday night, July 20, 2022, at 9 pm ET only on Fox.

What can fans expect from So You Think You Can Dance Season 17, Episode 9?

Titled Starry Starry Night, Episode 9 of So You Think You Can Dance Season 17 will apparently feature unique performances that fans have never seen before.

In a sneak peek released by the series on social media, JoJo Siwa can be seen telling one of the contestants that their performance was unreal.

This week, the dancers will take to center stage with fan-favorite All-Stars from previous seasons. The series also teased that the episode will also feature an ending that viewers cannot miss.

The official synopsis for the episode reads:

"Six of the series' favorite all-stars, including Comfort Fedoke, Lex Ishimoto, Amy Yakima, Ezra Sosa, Koine Iwasaki and Bailey Munoz, return to dance with the top six."

Who are the Top 6 contestants on So You Think You Can Dance, Season 17?

The Top 6 contestants still fighting for a chance to make it to the grand finale are as follows:

Keaton Kermode Ralyn Johnson Essence Wilmington Carter Williams Beau Harmon Alexis Warr

Here's a brief recap on what happened in Episode 8 of So You Think You Can Dance

In Episode 8, titled Turn Back Time, the contestants performed stunning routines from the 50s, 70s, 80s and 90s. They performed in pairs and also gave solo performances before the elimination round.

Last week, Ralyn, Beau, Waverly and Anna made it to the bottom four and faced elimination. After a brief deliberation, the judges decided to eliminate Waverly and Anna. The decision was made because the judges felt a lack of chemistry in their performance, which was unacceptable since the entire routine was about falling in love.

So You Think You Can Dance airs every Wednesday at 9 pm ET only on Fox. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

