What time will So You Think You Can Dance Season 17 Episode 10 air? Six returnees, release date and more

Fox's So You Think You Can Dance is set to return for a new episode on Wednesday night. After escaping elimination in the previous episode, this week, the contestants will battle it out against each other for a chance to make it to the next round.

After a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, So You Think You Can Dance recently returned for Season 17. Apart from the two-year break, the series underwent many changes, all of which didn't sit well with the viewers. Although Cat Deeley returned as the show's host, judges Mary Murphy, Nigel Lythgoe, Laurieann Gibson, and Dominic Sandoval were replaced.

The new judges on So You Think You Can Dance are JoJo Siwa, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, and Matthew Morrison. Leah Remini replaced Morrison after the auditions.

That wasn't all. This season, So You Think You Can Dance also got rid of the public voting system. The dancers' future in the competition now belongs to the studio audience. They get to vote for their favorite performers of the night. Two male and two female contestants with the lowest votes will face elimination.

The final decision is left up to the judges. After deliberating, they would eliminate one male and one female contestant from the show. Returning for episode 10 on Wednesday, the six contestants will fight for another chance to stay in the competition.

Episode 10 of SYTYCD Season 17 will air on Wednesday night, July 27, 2022, at 9 pm ET only on Fox.

So You Think You Can Dance Season 17, Episode 10, will see energetic performances

Titled Head 2 Head, the Top 6 contestants of SYTYCD will take center stage again with hope and determination to impress the judges and the studio audience. Episode 10 of the famed reality TV competition series will feature the top six dancers performing three dances each.

With elimination on the line, each contestant will have to give it their best shot if they want to advance to next week on SYTYCD.

The official synopsis for episode 10 reads:

"After avoiding elimination last week, the Top Six take the stage once again to impress the judges and voting audience, dancing three performances each - trios and solos - and the dreaded eliminations are back in an all-new “Head 2 Head"

Who are the Top 6 contestants returning to the stage in Episode 10 of So You Think You Can Dance?

The Top 6 contestants who will be fighting for a chance to make it to the grand finale and win the season title are as follows:

Keaton Kermode Ralyn Johnson Essence Wilmington Alexis Warr Carter Williams Beau Harmon

Here's a short brief on what happened last week during Episode 9 of So You Think You Can Dance

Last week the Top 6 contestants had to impress the judges with their unique performances. The dancers had to perform routines with the All-Stars from previous seasons. Not just that, the contestants also had to base their performance on the All-Star's preferred style.

While the contestants had their fears, they performed impeccable routines that stunned the judges and audience. At the end of the episode, Beau Harmon, Alexis, and Ralyn Johnson faced elimination after receiving the lowest votes.

But because their performances were good, the judges found it hard to choose one contestant to eliminate. Hence, they decided to save all three dancers.

So You Think You Can Dance airs every Wednesday at 9 pm ET only on Fox. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far