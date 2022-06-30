"Amazing job": Fans laud Keaton and Ralyn for their African Jazz performance in So You Think You Can Dance 

So You Think You Can Dance Season 17 returned for an all-new entertaining episode on Wednesday night. This week, the Top 10 dancers took viewers on a trip around the globe as they performed famous routines from different countries.

From Bollywood to Broadway, the dancers gave their best, but the performance that stood out for the fans was Keaton and Ralyn's African Jazz routine.

Episode 7 of So You Think You Can Dance, titled Around the World, showcased the contestant performing in new pairs. Last week, Keaton was paired with Alexis, and this week, he was paired with Ralyn.

The So You Think You Can Dance contestant shared that he had no experience in African Jazz. He added that though it was nerve-racking, he loved taking on challenges.

Meanwhile, during rehearsals, Ralyn revealed that she had a tiny crush on Keaton.

During his confessional, Keaton shared that he wanted to do justice to himself, be there for Ralyn and prove himself to everybody.

The pair took center stage to give their best and it was a fun routine to watch. However, the one thing that stood out during the performance was the couple's two-person tumble.

After their performance, Leah Remini shared that she had goosebumps watching them dance. She added that they attacked their routine. The So You Think You Can Dance judge stated that it was like watching art.

Leah further added:

"Keaton I thought you might be a little tentative about this dance, you were not. And thank you for taking note, baby. I saw you, you brought us in. Great job"

Another So You Think You Can Dance judge, JoJo Siwa, shared that the power behind that number was insane. Siwa added that she felt in a new environment and that the pair had done their homework and had learnt about the culture behind the dance.

tWitch shared that it was a strong performance. He added that he was so excited he found it hard to find words. He shared that Ralyn was mighty like a warrior princess on stage.

tWitch continued:

"Keaton, man, I got to tell you something. The way you have progressed, week after week, the way you've found various spots in your torso, man, I'm so proud of your growth. Continue to go on like this."

Fans who watched the episode also agreed with the judges on Keaton and Ralyn's performance. They took to social media to share their thoughts and claimed that their routine was amazing and that they had the best performance of the night.

Fans applaud Keaton and Ralyn for African Jazz routine in So You Think You Can Dance Season 17, Episode 7

Taking to Twitter, fans said that they were amazed and in awe of Keaton and Ralyn's performance. Some also added that they were their favorite contestants in the competition and that they had rocked the stage with their routine.

A few fans also added that the duo had the best number of the night.

Emma @EmmaBeard333 KEATON & Rayln!!! Get ittttttt that was amazing!!! Obsessed #sytycd Keaton win this thing KEATON & Rayln!!! Get ittttttt that was amazing!!! Obsessed #sytycd Keaton win this thing

Mimosa MiMi @Amirah_Renee I think Keaton and Ralyn had the best number tonight #sytycd I think Keaton and Ralyn had the best number tonight #sytycd

Whataday😳 @Whatada15315194 #sytycd Ralin and Keaton tore that African routine up also enjoyed the music...yesss #sytycd Ralin and Keaton tore that African routine up also enjoyed the music...yesss

Kris @OhHiimKRIS That was absolutely insane Keaton and Ralyn !!!!!! #SYTYCD That was absolutely insane Keaton and Ralyn !!!!!! #SYTYCD

graysen @gray_dwts Oh my god Ralyn and Keaton just ATE that up #sytycd Oh my god Ralyn and Keaton just ATE that up #sytycd

After their impeccable performance this week on So You Think You Can Dance, Keaton and Ralyn were safe from elimination and advanced to the Top 8.

So You Think You Can Dance airs every Wednesday night at 9 pm ET only on Fox. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

